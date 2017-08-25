Advertisement

Germans’ biggest concern still immigration, but poverty is catching up

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
25 August 2017
16:51 CEST+02:00
surveyconcernsimmigrationintegration

Share this article

Germans’ biggest concern still immigration, but poverty is catching up
Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
25 August 2017
16:51 CEST+02:00
More than half of Germans are worried about how the country will cope with immigration. But integrating foreigners has become less of a concern since last year, an annual study shows.

The study, published by GfK Verein on Friday, shows that 56 percent of Germans are concerned about migration and integration, a clear drop from 2016 when 83 percent expressed this concern.

People in Austria, Sweden, Switzerland and the US all also saw immigration and integration as the biggest challenge facing their country in 2017.

The study, called Challenges of Nations 2017, was conducted in 24 different countries and based on interviews with 27,500 people.

“Since the Balkan route has been closed for refugees and the EU-Turkey deal came into force in March 2016, the number of refugees coming to Germany has fallen considerably,” said GfK Verein head Raimund Wildner.

“But even if those things have put the brakes on further migration, many Germans are still concerned about the task at hand involved in integrating the migrants.”

READ ALSO: Integration of Muslims better in Germany than in rest of Europe: study

The second most concerning issue for Germans was poverty, which has risen up the rankings in comparison with recent years. Some 17 percent of Germans said they were worried about poverty, a jump of ten percent in comparison with last year. Respondents were particularly concerned about poverty among pensioners.

Fear of criminality was also on the rise, with 16 percent saying this was something that concerned them. Terrorism also took its place among the ten things Germans are most worried about for the first time since the survey was first undertaken - 9 percent said it was an issue.

In several other countries unemployment was seen as the biggest challenge facing their governments. Respondents in France, India and Italy all put this as the number one concern.

A decade ago unemployment was also the biggest worry in Germany, but in this year’s survey only 16 percent said it was a problem.

surveyconcernsimmigrationintegration

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Nine essential German phrases for the modern traveller

Want to learn useful German phrases and nail the accent? With Tandem, you can instantly connect with a native speaker and practice for free.

Why every BMW driver is connected to Sweden

BMW-Fahrer haben „guten Draht“ zu EU-Land Schweden

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

Integration of Muslims better in Germany than in rest of Europe: study

Here are the top 10 countries Germans immigrate to

Italy impounds German NGO rescue boat suspected of aiding illegal immigration

More Germans fear climate change than terrorism, poll shows

Number of German residents with immigrant roots reaches record high

Young, healthy immigrants are stabilizing Germany's social security system, figures show

German judge warns of court system 'collapse' due to mass number of asylum complaints

'Women are being attacked every day': violence at small town festival reignites migration debate
Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 German words with simply hilarious literal translations

5 things you really should know about wine in Germany

Eight things to know about Islam in Germany
Advertisement

Eight things to know about Islam in Germany

Hamburg supermarket empties shelves of foreign goods to make political point

This historic German town is falling apart in 'slow-motion catastrophe'

8 things that'll really annoy you when you first arrive in Germany
Advertisement
9,718 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 ways learning German completely ruins your English
  2. 10 German words with simply hilarious literal translations
  3. 'Germans who speak English in Berlin are provincial': Merkel ally attacks hipsters again
  4. Brexit set to bring 100,000 jobs to Frankfurt: study
  5. 'Invasive' American red crayfish are being spotted daily in Berlin park
Advertisement

Discussion forum

26/08
Kaiserslautern - What to do there, any good bars?
26/08
Oktoberfest table exchange adverts
25/08
Getting a German motorcycle driver's license
25/08
Munich babysitters available
25/08
Certified translators for German to English
25/08
Registering a car for immediate export
View all discussions

Noticeboard

22/08
2 Tickets to Anna Netrebko & Yusif Eyvazov
21/08
BMW 320 xDrive in great condition for Sale
21/08
For Sale, BMW 320 xDrive Kombi, Euro 15.650
17/08
Looking for Monika Yackel
14/08
Gundi Rieche nee Gdula
08/08
Heavy Goods Truck Driver.
View all notices
Advertisement