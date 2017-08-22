Advertisement

Arsonists set fire to two cars belonging to centre-left politician

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
22 August 2017
10:06 CEST+02:00
arsonelection 2017spd

Share this article

Arsonists set fire to two cars belonging to centre-left politician
Michelle Müntefering. Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
22 August 2017
10:06 CEST+02:00
Just weeks away from the German election, arsonists have set fire to vehicles belonging to a high-profile politician. It was the second case of arson against a politician in the town of Herne this year.

Two cars belonging to Social Democrat (SPD) politician Michelle Müntefering were set on fire on Monday evening in Herne in the Ruhr region of western Germany.

Müntefering’s private car as well as a car belonging to the SPD went up in flames after a Molotov cocktail was thrown inside the smashed-in window of one of the vehicles.

Police searched for the perpetrators with a helicopter but had not located them by Tuesday morning.

“I’m outraged at the high criminal energy that is inflaming our streets,” Müntefering told DPA news agency. “The fact that this has taken place before the elections makes it an attack on our democratic system as a whole.”

The 37-year-old, who is married to the former SPD leader Franz Müntefering, has been in the Bundestag (German parliament) since 2013 as MP for Herne. She is a member of the foreign affairs committee and chair of the German-Turkish working group.

In the weeks leading up to the state election in North Rhine-Westphalia in May two cars belonging to Christian Democrat (CDU) politician Sven Rickert were set on fire in Herne. Police never made any arrests in connection with the crime.

arsonelection 2017spd

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Why every BMW driver is connected to Sweden

While BMW may be a German auto brand, it turns out that the ultimate driving experience includes a Swedish twist. The Local finds out more.

BMW-Fahrer haben „guten Draht“ zu EU-Land Schweden

Nine essential German phrases for the modern traveller

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

I won't go into business after politics like Schröder, Merkel pledges

Bavarian leader criticized after dropping demand for maximum number of refugees

Merkel: We won’t halt election rallies but we will mourn Spain attack victims

Merkel opens up in interview with German YouTubers

Far-right AfD set to become third largest party in German parliament, poll finds

How Merkel and her main rival are competing to bash car industry in election race

Police investigate car bombing in south Berlin

Merkel embarks on Germany's 'strangest' campaign
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Eight things to know about Islam in Germany

8 things that'll really annoy you when you first arrive in Germany

8 things that'll really annoy you when you first arrive in Germany
Advertisement

Hamburg rated 10th most liveable city in the world

10 reasons why you should date (or even fall in love with) a German

How to pick a German football team that perfectly suits your character

Five things you need to know after the Air Berlin insolvency
Advertisement
9,628 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Eight things to know about Islam in Germany
  2. Hamburg supermarket empties shelves of foreign goods to make political point
  3. Bodyguard accidentally shoots gun during boarding at Berlin airport
  4. Syrian refugees name their baby Angela Merkel
  5. Erdogan warns German foreign minister to 'know your limits'
Advertisement

Discussion forum

22/08
Advice on dentistry costs in Germany
22/08
German bookkeeping and invoicing software
22/08
AOK insisting on back payments
22/08
English-speaking midwives (Hebamme)
22/08
Question for contact lens wearers...
22/08
Adult swimming lessons in Berlin
View all discussions

Noticeboard

22/08
2 Tickets to Anna Netrebko & Yusif Eyvazov
21/08
BMW 320 xDrive in great condition for Sale
21/08
For Sale, BMW 320 xDrive Kombi, Euro 15.650
17/08
Looking for Monika Yackel
14/08
Gundi Rieche nee Gdula
08/08
Heavy Goods Truck Driver.
View all notices
Advertisement