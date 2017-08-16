Advertisement

Merkel opens up in interview with German YouTubers

AFP
news@thelocal.de
16 August 2017
16:45 CEST+02:00
merkelsocial mediayoutubeelection 2017

Share this article

Merkel opens up in interview with German YouTubers
Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin with YouTubers. Photo: DPA.
AFP
news@thelocal.de
16 August 2017
16:45 CEST+02:00
While campaigning on Wednesday for the youth vote on YouTube ahead of September 24th elections, Chancellor Angela Merkel said her favourite emoticon was the "smiley" and dismissed fears about a potential World War III.

The 63-year-old leader, in power for nearly 12 years, also said she hoped to appoint equal numbers of male and female ministers from her conservative party if she wins a fourth term, though she could not speak for possible coalition partners.

In interviews with four young German YouTube personalities, including beauty, technology and politics video-bloggers, she spoke about issues ranging from refugees to climate and the importance of casting one's ballot.

She said her government would push on with the promotion of environmentally friendly electric cars, revealing that her main media spokesman drives one but that she could not because no automaker had yet manufactured an armoured model.

She confided that her favourite emoticon was the smiley, sometimes with a heart attached.

Asked about the more serious issue of whether North Korea tensions and other international conflicts threatened to escalate into "World War III", she responded with a firm "no", adding that "we can avert such catastrophes".

Speaking about North Korea and the role of US President Donald Trump, Merkel said "we must be very careful with language, generally.

"Language can be the precursor to an escalation that, somewhere down the road, could lead to violence."

merkelsocial mediayoutubeelection 2017

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Far-right AfD set to become third largest party in German parliament, poll finds

How Merkel and her main rival are competing to bash car industry in election race

Merkel condemns 'disgusting' far-right violence in US

Merkel embarks on Germany's 'strangest' campaign

'Europe must not follow Trump's military build-up logic': a chat with Merkel's main election rival

Facebook to hire 500 workers in Essen to delete hate speech

Iran-born AfD politician investigated over Islamophobia accusations

Twitter wouldn’t delete hateful tweets so this artist painted them outside its office
Advertisement

Recent highlights

8 things that'll really annoy you when you first arrive in Germany

Five things you need to know after the Air Berlin insolvency

This is what Germans really think about capitalism
Advertisement

Is too much English spoken in Berlin restaurants?

How living in Berlin has changed me for life

Berlin v. San Francisco: Which is better for startups?

Here are the top 10 countries Germans immigrate to
Advertisement
9,506 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Merkel condemns 'disgusting' far-right violence in US
  2. Is too much English spoken in Berlin restaurants?
  3. 8 things that'll really annoy you when you first arrive in Germany
  4. Air Berlin files for insolvency proceedings after months of disruptions
  5. How living in Berlin has changed me for life
Advertisement

Discussion forum

17/08
Munich plans ban of highly pollutive vehicles
16/08
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), Thurs. 17 Aug, in Stuttgart
16/08
Munich Hash House Harriers - next run: 1pm Sat. 19.Aug.2017
16/08
English-speaking midwives (Hebamme)
16/08
Registering as self employed
16/08
New in the Ortenau area (Achern, Lahr, Kehl, Offenburg)
View all discussions

Noticeboard

14/08
Gundi Rieche nee Gdula
08/08
Heavy Goods Truck Driver.
08/08
*Sublet* In Obergiesing quite 2 room apartment*Sept-Nov2017*
03/08
Favorite Health N Fitness Blog
02/08
Fahren Lernen Book, Vogel Verlag - English version
24/07
Worship in hamburg
View all notices
Advertisement