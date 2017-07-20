Advertisement

Boat races, bake-offs and beer: How Prince William and Kate spent their day in Heidelberg

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
20 July 2017
17:26 CEST+02:00
Kate Middleton raising her beer mug after a boat race against Prince William. Photo: DPA.
The royal couple spent their second day in Germany in the picturesque town of Heidelberg, racing boats against one another, baking pretzels and sipping on beer. Here’s a look at the day in pictures.

After a jam-packed Wednesday including a visit with Chancellor Angela Merkel, and a garden party for Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge headed from Berlin to Heidelberg for day two of their German tour on Thursday.

SEE ALSO: Thousands swarm to greet Prince William and Kate in Berlin

In this fairy-tale university town in southern Germany, Will and Kate first met with cancer researchers and a patient at the German Cancer Research Centre.

“I never dreamed that I would be able to ever present my research to my future king,” said British doctor Michael Milsom from the centre.

The royals then took a stroll to a market in the historic old town area, where they could sample local goods. Will and Kate also got to practice making pretzels as well as candy canes.

Afterwards it was time for a proper competition between the two, as each coached a team of rowers from both Cambridge and Heidelberg - which are twin cities - in a boat race on the River Neckar.

Will was the winner as his boat beat out Kate’s team to the finish line while thousands of fans along the shores cheered them on.

Photo: DPA

But everyone was a winner in the end, as they all raised beer mugs in a toast of celebration.

The boat race was the grand finale to the day, as Kate and Will are set to spend their third and final day in Germany visiting Hamburg.

Whether their destinations there - a maritime museum, a symphony concert, a visit to Airbus - can compete with Berlin and Heidelberg, we shall soon see.

READ ALSO: Where to catch Prince Will and Kate in Hamburg

Photo: DPA

