Here's where to catch Prince Will and Kate during their royal visit to Germany

Kate Middleton and Prince William with children Charlotte and George in Poland. Photo: PA Wire/DPA.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have a whirlwind tour of Germany ahead of them as they arrive first in Berlin on Wednesday, with the little ones also by their sides. Here's where to see them in the capital, as well as in Heidelberg and Hamburg.

After Prince William’s trip to Düsseldorf last year for the state of North Rhine-Westphalia's 70th birthday, he apparently couldn’t get enough, and wanted to come back with his whole family - at least according to British Ambassador Sir Sebastian Wood.

“This will be the beginning of a relationship with the new generation of the royal family and Germany,” Wood told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday.

So after a trip around neighbouring Poland, Will, Kate, George and Charlotte are heading over to Berlin on Wednesday. They are set to arrive at around noon at Tegel airport - the first visit to the country for the whole family.

Here’s a brief look at what’s in store:

Berlin - Brandenburg Gate (Pariser Platz), Wednesday 1.50pm

Photo: DPA

The royals' adoring fans can catch a glimpse of them at Berlin’s iconic Brandenburg Gate, starting at around 1.50pm. Wood told reporters during the press conference that this will be a chance for Berliners to fangirl all over the royals - though the kids unfortunately will not be in tow. George and Charlotte are not set to attend the official public events.

The British Embassy in Berlin recommends coming from the Unter den Linden side of the Gate.

Royal fanatics will also be able to gaze at the typically well-dressed couple as they stroll from the Gate to the Holocaust Memorial.

But alas, you will not be able to trail along as they bounce from a meeting with Angela Merkel to tea time with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Bellevue Palace, to a birthday garden party for Will’s grandmother, Elizabeth II, who herself visited Berlin two summers ago, and later to a party with Berlin’s young “creative types” (startup founders, artists, musicians, etc) at the dance hall Clärchens Ballhaus in the evening.

Heidelberg - Neckarufer between the Old Bridge (Alte Brücke) and Theodor Heuss Bridge, Thursday 2.50pm

Photo: DPA

To show the royal pair a “nice example of an old city” in Germany, as well as the partner city of Cambridge, Wood explained, the next stop on the tour is Heidelberg in Baden-Württemberg.

The best place to spot them there is along the Neckarufer between the Old Bridge (Alte Brücke) and Theodor Heuss Bridge. Here you will witness Will and Kate taking part in a rowboat race to the Theodor Heuss Bridge, where there will be a little victory party for whichever of the two comes in first.

Hamburg - Platz der Deutschen Einheit (Elbphilharmonie), Friday 2.40pm

Photo: DPA

Their final stop is in the harbour city of Hamburg, where the couple will attend a concert at the recently built Elbphilharmonie concert hall. You’ll be able to catch them as they leave at the Platz der Deutschen Einheit.

Then it’s on to their final visit in Germany: the Airbus factory in Hamburg. From there, Will and Kate are set to fly back to the UK.