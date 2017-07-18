Advertisement

Bavaria introduces new pollution rules to try and save diesel cars

AFP
news@thelocal.de
18 July 2017
15:34 CEST+02:00
environmentmunichcars

Share this article

Bavaria introduces new pollution rules to try and save diesel cars
Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
18 July 2017
15:34 CEST+02:00
German regional economic powerhouse Bavaria agreed a slew of measures Tuesday designed to reduce harmful air pollution in cities without pulling diesel vehicles off its roads.

Action by the conservative-ruled southern state, home to pillars of Germany's auto industry like BMW and Audi, comes as national politicians grapple with the fallout from schemes to cheat regulatory emissions tests.

"We're leading the way in Germany with our measures for cleaner air," state premier Horst Seehofer said, vowing to achieve safe levels of nitrogen oxide in city air "as soon as possible".

Older diesel vehicles that conform to so-called "Euro 5" emissions limits applied from 2009-14 will be upgraded to meet more recent, tougher criteria at no cost to drivers.

A software upgrade would be enough to bring around half of BMW and Audi vehicles used in inner cities into line, the manufacturers told state authorities, promising to begin preparations "immediately".

Bavaria will also take other steps to offer incentives to buy new, less polluting diesel cars, boost public transport and electric cars and buses, and build up cycling infrastructure.

The southern state's measures set it apart from other German regions as the country seeks a response to mass cheating of emissions tests.

In 2015 Volkswagen admitted to installing "defeat devices" in 11 million diesel vehicles worldwide in a scandal dubbed 'dieselgate'. Now suspicion has spread to other firms in the sector including Daimler, Bosch and Audi.

Neighbouring Baden-Württemberg, ruled by a Greens party-led coalition, has flirted with the idea of banning diesel engines from some city roads at times of peak pollution.

On the national level, an August 2 summit between federal and state governments and the car industry will aim to reduce air pollution from diesel while minimising harm to jobs and profits in Germany's biggest industry.

SEE ALSO: Munich considers banning diesel cars from city centre

environmentmunichcars

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Summer travel: why Zagreb has something for everyone

Related articles

Man found guilty of raping student in Munich university toilets

9-year-old 'hostage' sets off police hunt with paper plane cry for help

Volkswagen returns to Iran after 17-year absence

WATCH: Munich security violently drag fare-dodger out of metro train

This is how much beer and drinks will cost at Oktoberfest 2017

How German car makers are 'changing lives' in the US deep south

Munich shooter was American on holiday in Europe: report

Outcry over politician's tweet celebrating Munich policewoman getting shot
Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 things you think about Germany that are very wrong

10 beautiful and secluded German villages that everyone has to visit

10 beautiful and secluded German villages that everyone has to visit
Advertisement

How I stopped worrying and learned German in six months

IN PICS: Germany's funny obsession with little green men

10 mistakes everyone makes when they first arrive in Germany

10 mistakes everyone makes when they first arrive in Germany
Advertisement
8,931 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 beautiful and secluded German villages that everyone has to visit
  2. 10 things you think about Germany that are very wrong
  3. 10 German books you have to read before you die
  4. Police 'shocked' by violence as youth riot at small town fair
  5. Macron outshines Merkel as EU's top diplomat
Advertisement

Discussion forum

19/07
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), Thurs 20 July, in Stuttgart
19/07
Life in the town of Oldenburg
19/07
Rock climbing meetup in Cologne (Ehrenfeld)
19/07
Indoor climbing in Cologne
19/07
Best countries to retire to
18/07
How to deal with water damage, wet walls in flat
View all discussions

Noticeboard

17/07
Chris Lahey from baumholder looking for emilie
12/07
Companion
12/07
Translation/interpretation offering
12/07
2 bedroom/2 bath apartment for rent-Moosach
03/07
U.S. Expat Tax Consultation and Preparation
26/06
Nelson Mandela School Berlin
View all notices
Advertisement