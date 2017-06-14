Advertisement

Munich considers banning diesel cars from city centre: report

The Local
news@thelocal.de
14 June 2017
11:31 CEST+02:00
dieselpollutioncarsmunich

Share this article

Munich considers banning diesel cars from city centre: report
Traffic in Munich. Photo: DPA
The Local
news@thelocal.de
14 June 2017
11:31 CEST+02:00
The Munich city mayor sees banning diesel engines as the only way of improving the city's air quality, the Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ) reports.

“As much as I would like things to improve on their own accord, I can’t see how we would achieve this without limits,” city mayor Dieter Reiter told the newspaper on Wednesday of a possible diesel ban.

The mayor said that he hoped to have draft legislation in place by the end of the year. But the plan could face resistance from the conservative Christian Social Union (CSU), who govern Bavaria and who have previously voiced opposition to a diesel ban. There is also a powerful car lobby in Munich, where auto giant BMW has its headquarters.

"These things are always about weighing up different interests - and for me the health of our residents comes first," said Reiter.

Research by the SZ shows that air pollution in Munich is a far more serious issue than previously thought, with levels of nitrogen dioxide on even some residential streets breaching EU limits.

This backs up a Federal Environmental Agency (UBA) report from January which showed that in Munich's Landshuter Allee the average nitrogen dioxide level was also 80 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) in 2016 - double the EU limit.

Measurements by the UBA show that in 2016, 57 percent of German city streets with high traffic had levels of nitrogen dioxide that were higher than the safe limit of 40 µg/m³.

High levels of nitrogen dioxide can lead to breathing problems as well cardiovascular disease.

Reiter told the SZ that a ban on diesel engines is the only effective option for reducing the level of pollutants in the air. He dismissed the idea of charging diesel car owners to drive into the city centre, arguing that most drivers would rather pay the charge than give up their car.

Roughly 40 percent of the 720,000 cars registered in Munich have diesel motors, and of these between 133,000 and 170,000 could be affected by a ban, the SZ estimates.

If Munich were to bring in a wide-scale ban on diesel cars, it would be the first German city to take such a drastic decision. Stuttgart is the only other city to have made steps in this direction. As of January 2018, older diesel cars will be banned from the city centre on days when pollution levels are particularly high.

A federal court ruling in June 2016 ordered Munich to improve its air quality within 12 months or face a fine of €10,000. The city has until June 29th to present proof of its improvements.

dieselpollutioncarsmunich

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Outcry over politician's tweet celebrating Munich policewoman getting shot

Several injured after shooting at Munich area metro station, police confirm

Woman bites off part of son-in-law's finger during heated fight

Munich men 'dared colleague to jump into river then let him drown'

Moving from India to Munich changed my life

10 unusual things you'll notice when you first arrive in Munich

Police hunt arsonist after series of fires flare up in east of Munich

The tunnel that'll turn central Munich into a building site for a decade
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Germany to have up to 760,000 new jobs by year’s end: report

Germany’s first 'democratic kindergarten' gives tiny tots a vote

Germany's top ten towns you've never heard of
Advertisement

Trump finally finds place to stay in Hamburg for G20 summit

WATCH: Video of boy running through 'mini tornado' in Cologne goes viral

These are the German cities where the most people ride without a ticket

8 ways living in Germany will change you for good
Advertisement
8,721 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Germany's top ten towns you've never heard of
  2. Several injured after shooting at Munich area metro station, police confirm
  3. 44 cancelled flights on one day: Air Berlin struggles to stay aloft
  4. Lufthansa moves giant A380 Airbuses to Munich in snub to Frankfurt
  5. Germany’s first 'democratic kindergarten' gives tiny tots a vote
Advertisement

Discussion forum

15/06
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), Wed. 21 June, in Stuttgart
14/06
Diabetes in Berlin
14/06
Where to live if studying at TUM in Garching
14/06
La Leche League Breastfeeding meetings in English
14/06
Therme Erding
14/06
Where to buy Rice Krispies cereal in Munich
View all discussions

Noticeboard

12/06
Searching 3 bedroom or more apartment in Munchen
29/05
Looking for work
24/05
“ART FUSION” A Collaborative Art Night at ISH June 10th
23/05
Total refurbishment of three apartments in Schmolln
22/05
Hamburg Triathlon Race Slot Transfer Available
17/05
Holiday Home in Swedish Lapland
View all notices
Advertisement