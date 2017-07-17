Advertisement

How new fees for non-EU students could hurt German universities

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
17 July 2017
15:48 CEST+02:00
universitystudying in germanyeducationstudents

Share this article

How new fees for non-EU students could hurt German universities
Students in Freiburg protesting last year before the fees for non-EU students became finalized. Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
17 July 2017
15:48 CEST+02:00
Two states are set to introduce new fees specifically for students from outside the EU. But while local governments are eager to bring in the added revenues, critics say the price hikes could in fact hurt their universities.

The southwest state of Baden-Württemberg is bringing in new fees for non-EU students this winter semester 2017-18, while Germany’s most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia is also looking to follow suit.

Baden-Württemberg has become the first state to introduce fees for students outside the EU, starting with the winter semester beginning in early to mid-October this year with charges of €1,500 per semester.

Students who were already enrolled before the state parliament finalized the fees in May will be exempt from paying the fees. There will also be exceptions made for other students, including those from certain less wealthy countries.

To read a full list of exceptions, click here.

North Rhine-Westphalia’s (NRW) coalition government of the conservative CDU and liberal FDP parties agreed in June that they would pass a similar law, also charging non-EU students €1,500 per semester. The parties said that this could bring in €100 million per year for the betterment of their universities.

Already critics, even among academic administrators, have voiced concerns about the plans.

President of Essen’s Folkwang University of the Arts, Andreas Jacob, told regional broadcaster WDR on Monday that 30 percent of their students would be impacted by the proposed fees, and he worried that the extra charges could deter talented students from poorer regions from coming to his institution.

“The ones we are talking about are the absolute elites,” Jacob said.

SEE ALSO: These are the German universities with the best global reputations

“They are not the ones studying in mass subject programmes, but rather they are carefully selected, artistically excellent people. They are exactly the kinds of students that you really want to have.”

Heads of Ruhr-University Bochum and the Rhine-Waal University of Applied Sciences have similar perspectives, WDR reports. They note that non-EU students more often come for mathematics, information technology, natural sciences and technology - all subjects that are in high demand on the German job market. Therefore these kinds of students should be courted, not scared away by bigger fees, they say.

NRW coalition politicians have said there could be some exceptions made for certain students, like in Baden-Württemberg.

Even with the exemptions, a student in Freiburg has filed a lawsuit against the fees in Baden-Württemberg, Spiegel reported on Friday, in a case which could also ultimately have implications for North Rhine-Westphalia.

Students have called the fees a form of discrimination and question their constitutionality.

“We hope to retrospectively halt the fees through judicial means,” said Phillip Stöcks of the Freiburg University students’ union, which is supporting the case.

“The student fees in Baden-Württemberg violate the right to equal treatment,” said the student’s lawyer in the case, Wilhelm Achelpöhler. “We will fight against this in court together.”

READ ALSO: The most and least expensive German towns for student digs

universitystudying in germanyeducationstudents

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Summer travel: why Zagreb has something for everyone

Related articles

Man found guilty of raping student in Munich university toilets

Teacher wins €7,000 compensation after rejection for wearing headscarf

These are the German degrees that will land you the biggest salaries

Studying in Germany - nine very compelling reasons to do it

These are the German universities with the best global reputation

Germany’s first 'democratic kindergarten' gives tiny tots a vote

Students demand retake of English test with 'mumbly' Prince Harry speech

These German universities are best at landing you a job
Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 beautiful and secluded German villages that everyone has to visit

How I stopped worrying and learned German in six months

IN PICS: Germany's funny obsession with little green men
Advertisement

10 mistakes everyone makes when they first arrive in Germany

10 mistakes everyone makes when they first arrive in Germany

Reverse culture shock: the troubles of leaving Germany for home

'I came to Berlin for Gay Pride six years ago, and never left'
Advertisement
9,041 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 beautiful and secluded German villages that everyone has to visit
  2. Police 'shocked' by violence as youth riot at small town fair
  3. Macron outshines Merkel as EU's top diplomat
  4. Germany confirms two nationals killed in Egypt knife attack
  5. Sweden's women plot Olympic final revenge against Germany
Advertisement

Discussion forum

17/07
Munich babysitters wanted
17/07
The 'cushy' lifestyle of EPO employees
17/07
VDSL modem for T-com 50Mb/s
17/07
Shipping stuff from the UK to Germany
17/07
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), Thurs 20 July, in Stuttgart
17/07
Air conditioning is unheard of in Munich
View all discussions

Noticeboard

17/07
Chris Lahey from baumholder looking for emilie
12/07
Companion
12/07
Translation/interpretation offering
12/07
2 bedroom/2 bath apartment for rent-Moosach
03/07
U.S. Expat Tax Consultation and Preparation
26/06
Nelson Mandela School Berlin
View all notices
Advertisement