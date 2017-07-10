Advertisement

Fight among mothers over baby buggies leaves three police officers injured

The Local
news@thelocal.de
10 July 2017
14:26 CEST+02:00
policecrimefightmothersoffbeat

Fight among mothers over baby buggies leaves three police officers injured
File photo: DPA.
A fight among mothers over where to place their baby carriages on a bus escalated at the weekend, leaving several officers slightly injured.

Bremen police reported on Monday that four mothers on Saturday evening couldn’t agree on where to place their prams on board a bus.

One of the women called her 27-year-old husband, who hurried to her location along with this 26-year-old brother. Police were also alerted to the situation, and arrived at the bus at about the same time.

Officers were able to prevent the brothers from going after the women who were fighting with the one man’s wife, and police tried to de-escalate the situation.

But “the conflict escalated, and led to a big police operation,” police stated in their report.

The husband became “out of control” and attacked a policeman, while his brother punched a policewoman.

Both men continued to resist and insult the officers, calling them “sons of bitches”.

In the meantime, around 50 spectators had gathered to watch the fight, and a large number of officers were needed to make people leave the area.

By the end of the ruckus, three officers were injured in total, while the two brothers were temporarily detained. They face charges of assault, as well as resisting and verbally abusing police officers.

SEE ALSO: Weird things German parents do while raising their kids

policecrimefightmothersoffbeat

