Advertisement

Merkel could build coalition with liberals, new poll suggests

The Local
news@thelocal.de
21 June 2017
10:48 CEST+02:00
election 2017fdpcdumerkel

Share this article

Merkel could build coalition with liberals, new poll suggests
FDP leader Christian Lindner. Photo: DPA
The Local
news@thelocal.de
21 June 2017
10:48 CEST+02:00
After soaring up in polling at the start of the year, the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) are on the way back down, opening up the prospect of a "black-yellow" coalition after the national election.

There are still three months to go until Germans cast their votes in a national election on September 24th. But current polling suggests the most likely outcome is a fourth consecutive victory for the conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) under the leadership of Angela Merkel.

A poll by the Allensbach Institute for the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung on Wednesday put the CDU and its Bavarian sister party, the CSU, at 40 percent support, an increase of three points since their last survey in May.

The Free Democrats (FDP) came in at 10.5 percent, an improvement of 1.5 percent since the last poll.

If the CDU/CSU and the FDP manage to realize these favourability ratings at the ballot box in September, it would allow them to form a so-called “black-yellow” coalition government - a reference to the colours associated with the two parties (black for CDU, yellow for FDP).

Coalitions between the CDU/CSU and the FDP have been a recurring feature of modern German politics.

The first black-yellow coalition was formed in 1949, the very first year of modern German democracy. And in total there has been a black-yellow coalition in 34 of the 68 years since, with the most recent version of the alliance taking place between 2009 and 2013.

But the FDP suffered political humiliation in the last national election when they failed to make it over the 5 percent hurdle to gain seats in the Bundestag (German parliament).

A strong performance in the state election in North Rhine-Westphalia earlier this year under charismatic young leader Christian Lindner has seen them shoot back up in popularity over recent weeks.

The Allensbach Institute poll held bad news for the SPD on two counts. It saw their favourability among voters slump two points to 24 percent.

Meanwhile only 20 percent of respondents said they wanted to see SPD leader Martin Schulz become chancellor, a marked drop in his popularity since February, when 39 percent of voters wanted him as their next leader.

Merkel on the other hand garnered 45 percent support, up from the 26 percent who wanted to see her remain in power in February.

election 2017fdpcdumerkel

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Summer travel: why Zagreb has something for everyone

Zagreb is trendy destination for summer travellers of all kinds. Read on to find out more about what's on offer. Hint: Make sure you're hungry like a wolf.

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

7 reasons buying furniture in Germany is a nightmare

8 European hotspots expats want to call home

Related articles

Ugly family feud tarnishes mourning for ex-Chancellor Helmut Kohl

Merkel rebuffs UK, saying EU future more important than Brexit

Merkel's chief rival Martin Schulz fights to save election campaign

Orban, not Merkel, was supposed to speak at Kohl memorial: report

Merkel ready to consider Macron eurozone reform ideas

No coalition deal without gay marriage clause, Green Party pledges

Merkel's G20-Africa meet aims to reduce poverty, migrant influx

Merkel warns US, Britain no longer reliable partners
Advertisement

Recent highlights

New high-speed train from Berlin to Munich makes 'historic' maiden journey

Where burqas are banned: Germany's first 'liberal mosque' to open in Berlin

Why Germany comes alive with religious bombast on Fronleichnam
Advertisement

EU roaming fees finally over: Here’s what it means for Germany

Studying in Germany - nine very compelling reasons to do it

These are the German universities with the best global reputation

10 delicious foods you have to try while living in Germany
Advertisement
8,739 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 15 ways to recognize you’ll never quite master German
  2. Germany spied on the White House over years: report
  3. Woman identifies all three attackers during group rape trial
  4. Two sculptures of Jewish sporting heroes destroyed in Frankfurt
  5. Cyclist blocks street to 'pop into bakery' and becomes internet hit
Advertisement

Discussion forum

22/06
Darwin Awards
22/06
Cycling from Munich to Italy
22/06
Health insurance policies regarding psychotherapy
22/06
Germans getting married in Las Vegas
22/06
The current weather in Hamburg & Surrounds
22/06
Packstation - automated parcel collection points
View all discussions

Noticeboard

12/06
Searching 3 bedroom or more apartment in Munchen
29/05
Looking for work
24/05
“ART FUSION” A Collaborative Art Night at ISH June 10th
23/05
Total refurbishment of three apartments in Schmolln
22/05
Hamburg Triathlon Race Slot Transfer Available
17/05
Holiday Home in Swedish Lapland
View all notices
Advertisement