Advertisement

Outcry over politician's tweet celebrating Munich policewoman getting shot

The Local
news@thelocal.de
14 June 2017
15:03 CEST+02:00
police shootingmunichunterföhringtwitter

Share this article

Outcry over politician's tweet celebrating Munich policewoman getting shot
Photo: The Local.
The Local
news@thelocal.de
14 June 2017
15:03 CEST+02:00
After a shooting at an S-Bahn station near Munich left a policewoman in critical condition, a Pirate Party politician's offensive tweet has caused shock and outcry.

The policewoman was reportedly still in a “highly life-threatening” condition on Wednesday after a man resisting police officers on Tuesday took her colleague’s handgun and shot her in the head, injuring two others at the station as well.

SEE ALSO: Several injured after shooting at Munich area station

On the same day of the shooting, Potsdam Pirate Party politician Thomas Goede tweeted: “What a day as wonderful as today. Out with the filthy cops. I’m popping open the champagne,” using the hashtag ACAB - the acronym for “all cops are bastards”

The 29-year-old engineer has been running for a seat in the Bundestag (German parliament) in September’s election to represent his constituency in Brandenburg, according to the Potsdamer Neueste Nachrichten (PNN).

Goede ultimately deleted the tweet after criticism, according to PNN, but then afterwards wrote: "Many found the reaction to be shitty, but no one is contemplating why something like this occurred." His account is also now set to private.

Other Twitter users were able to capture screenshots of the original tweet and responded with further condemnation, including the Berlin branch of police union DPolG.

“At least he deleted the tweet,” the union wrote. “However it is still unbelievably appalling to us, how could a person wish something like this against someone else?”

The union also called on its followers to report the politician’s Twitter account, saying that what he wrote was hate speech.

The deputy chair of the Pirate Party, Carsten Sawosch (using the Twitter name Jan Eisklar), also denouncing the tweet.

“I will make every effort to ensure that the Pirate Party will have one less member as soon as possible,” he wrote. “Fingers crossed for the policewoman.”

The Twitter account for the nationwide party leadership also condemned Goede’s tweet.

“To us it is totally abhorrent that someone would openly endorse the violence today in Munich,” the party wrote.

“We wish the young policewoman all the best.”

In the early hours of Wednesday, the Brandenburg branch of the party published a statement distancing itself from what Goede wrote, as well as apologizing to the officer and her family.

“Police have an extremely important function in society, and as this case again tragically shows, this role is not without danger,” the party wrote. “At the very least, the police officers should be able to expect some respect for their service, which they perform for our safety amid peril.”

The party further wrote that Goede no longer planned to run in the Bundestag election, with the party saying that he was no longer a suitable candidate.

PNN reported that authorities are now investigating whether Goede committed a crime after three criminal complaints were filed.

police shootingmunichunterföhringtwitter

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Munich considers banning diesel cars from city centre: report

Several injured after shooting at Munich area metro station, police confirm

Woman bites off part of son-in-law's finger during heated fight

Police shoot man after finding woman and child dead in apartment

Munich men 'dared colleague to jump into river then let him drown'

Moving from India to Munich changed my life

10 unusual things you'll notice when you first arrive in Munich

Police hunt arsonist after series of fires flare up in east of Munich
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Germany to have up to 760,000 new jobs by year’s end: report

Germany’s first 'democratic kindergarten' gives tiny tots a vote

Germany's top ten towns you've never heard of
Advertisement

Trump finally finds place to stay in Hamburg for G20 summit

WATCH: Video of boy running through 'mini tornado' in Cologne goes viral

These are the German cities where the most people ride without a ticket

8 ways living in Germany will change you for good
Advertisement
8,759 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Germany's top ten towns you've never heard of
  2. Several injured after shooting at Munich area metro station, police confirm
  3. 44 cancelled flights on one day: Air Berlin struggles to stay aloft
  4. Lufthansa moves giant A380 Airbuses to Munich in snub to Frankfurt
  5. Germany’s first 'democratic kindergarten' gives tiny tots a vote
Advertisement

Discussion forum

15/06
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), Wed. 21 June, in Stuttgart
14/06
Diabetes in Berlin
14/06
Where to live if studying at TUM in Garching
14/06
La Leche League Breastfeeding meetings in English
14/06
Therme Erding
14/06
Where to buy Rice Krispies cereal in Munich
View all discussions

Noticeboard

12/06
Searching 3 bedroom or more apartment in Munchen
29/05
Looking for work
24/05
“ART FUSION” A Collaborative Art Night at ISH June 10th
23/05
Total refurbishment of three apartments in Schmolln
22/05
Hamburg Triathlon Race Slot Transfer Available
17/05
Holiday Home in Swedish Lapland
View all notices
Advertisement