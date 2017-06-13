Advertisement

Several injured after shooting at Munich area metro station, police confirm

AFP/DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
13 June 2017
09:56 CEST+02:00
Police near the Unterföhring station on Tuesday. Photo: DPA.
Authorities in Munich arrested a suspect after shots were fired at the Unterföhring metro station on Tuesday morning. A police officer was shot in the head and is in a life-threatening situation.

Four people were injured in a shooting at a busy train station north of Munich on Tuesday morning. Two bystanders were injured in the exchange of fire. Both were taken to hospital, but neither sustained life-threatening injuries.

Police received an emergency call at 8.20 am after a passenger was injured on a train on the metro line between Munich airport and the city centre. A fight had broken out involving two men, with one reportedly carrying a knife. A police unit intercepted the train at Unterföhring station and confronted the men involved in the fight.

But one of the men refused to come quietly, and attempted to push an officer in front of an oncoming train, police chief Hubertus Andrä said at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon. A struggle took place on the platform floor, and the 37-year-old German aggressor managed to steal the policeman’s hand gun.

At this point, he fired several shots at a female officer who sustained life-threatening injuries after a bullet struck her in the head. But the 26-year-old officer was also able to shoot the aggressor and injure him. He fled from the scene, but was later detained.

The man, who was born in Bavaria, had a previous police record for possession of a small quantity of cannabis in 2014.

Police also warned at the press conference that a photo from an ID card found at the scene has been shared on social media. They say that the photo was definitely not of the attacker, and cautioned that people who share it are endangering an innocent person's safety.

Police confirmed via Twitter at 9.45 am that several people had been injured in the shooting. Authorities said before 10 am that the scene was secure. 

Police have ruled out any political or religious motive in a shooting, saying the attacker acted out of "personal" reasons.

"The sole male perpetrator was motivated by personal reasons. There is no political or religious background here," police spokesman Marcus da Gloria Martins told reporters.

By Tuesday afternoon, Unterföhring station was still closed off due to ongoing police investigations, but metro services between the city and the airport had resumed.

The image shows Unterföhring in the northeast of Munich. Source: Google Maps

