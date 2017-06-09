Advertisement

German soldier who 'jokingly' called for coup facing criminal charges

The Local
news@thelocal.de
9 June 2017
16:47 CEST+02:00
bundeswehrmilitaryfar-right plotsoldiers

Share this article

German soldier who 'jokingly' called for coup facing criminal charges
File photo: DPA.
The Local
news@thelocal.de
9 June 2017
16:47 CEST+02:00
A German soldier who "jokingly" called for a coup against the Defence Minister is now facing charges of incitement to commit a crime, German media reported on Friday.

Bild reported in May that the soldier said during a UN mission seminar on May 12th in Wildflecken, Bavaria that: “I'm fed up that 200,000 soldiers have been placed under general suspicion because of two crazy guys. The Defence Minister has lost all credibility for me - we need to address that or have a putsch.”

Spiegel reported on Friday that the Bundeswehr (German military) has since filed criminal charges against the soldier for incitement of a criminal offence.

The lieutenant-colonel had reportedly criticized Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen for making a blanket statement against the “attitude problem” of troops after it was revealed that two soldiers and one civilian were plotting a far-right terror attack.

The far-right plot began to unravel in April after investigators revealed that one of the soldiers, Franco Albrecht, had pretended to be a Syrian refugee and managed to gain asylum, despite speaking no Arabic. He and two others reportedly planned to blame their attack on his fake refugee identity.

Von der Leyen’s criticism of the Bundeswehr in the wake of the revelations outraged a number of military personnel at the time.

The lieutenant-colonel in Bavaria said his call for a coup was a “satirical exaggeration” and that when he made the statement, “the whole room laughed”.

Nevertheless, the lead inspector at the barracks reported him to the Military Counter-Intelligence Service (MAD), and all seminar participants were questioned about the coup statement.    

Public prosecutors in Bonn must now decide whether to open an investigation. If the lieutenant-colonel were to be convicted, he could be jailed, fined or be dismissed from the Bundeswehr.

bundeswehrmilitaryfar-right plotsoldiers

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

8 European hotspots expats want to call home

Find out which cities in Europe are expats flocking to – and what they’re doing to make finding a home in their new city even easier.

Introducing... the ultimate dating app for expats

Related articles

German govt approves withdrawal from Turkey anti-Isis base

Defence Minister exaggerated army sexual abuse for personal gain, say critics

Up to 100,000 asylum cases to be checked after German soldier became refugee

German military investigating officer over call to putsch: report

'Respect our grandfathers': far-right plot renews debate about army’s Nazi links

Errors found in 10 percent of re-reviewed asylum cases: report

German soldier dies during training exercise

Thieves break into German army tank, steal weapons
Advertisement

Recent highlights

8 ways living in Germany will change you for good

Berlin woman named European champion of tram driving

10 reasons why living in Germany is truly awesome
Advertisement

Church's 'Hitler bell' strikes duff note in tiny German town

6 German words you'll need to know this summer

7 unmissable events in Germany this June

Germany's best beaches - The Local's ultimate guide
Advertisement
8,835 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 8 ways living in Germany will change you for good
  2. Mexico: so far from Trump, so close to Germany?
  3. 10 reasons why living in Germany is truly awesome
  4. Germany lost €32 billion to bankers in 'biggest ever tax scandal': report
  5. Syrian refugee stabs psychologist to death: police
Advertisement

Discussion forum

10/06
E-Bike / Pedelec recommendations
10/06
Tax on house sales (capital gains)
10/06
Reviews on Metropolitan School Frankfurt
10/06
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), Wed. 21 June, in Stuttgart
10/06
What is digging burrows in my garden?
10/06
German taxation on UK LTD income
View all discussions

Noticeboard

29/05
Looking for work
24/05
“ART FUSION” A Collaborative Art Night at ISH June 10th
23/05
Total refurbishment of three apartments in Schmolln
22/05
Hamburg Triathlon Race Slot Transfer Available
17/05
Holiday Home in Swedish Lapland
15/05
Gardener needed
View all notices
Advertisement