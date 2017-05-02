Advertisement

Defence Minister 'outrages' soldiers with strong criticism of army

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
2 May 2017
12:05 CEST+02:00
defencearmybundeswehr

Share this article

Defence Minister 'outrages' soldiers with strong criticism of army
Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
2 May 2017
12:05 CEST+02:00
The Armed Forces Association (Bundeswehrverband) and political opponents have closed ranks on Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen after she claimed the army had an "attitude problem".

After an officer in the Bundeswehr (German army) was arrested last week on charges he had planned a terror attack with far-right motives, von der Leyen has lashed out at the German military.

Speaking on Sunday to broadcaster ZDF, the Defence Minister said that “the Bundeswehr has an attitude problem, and it clearly has a weakness of leadership on several levels.”

The comments came as von der Leyen wrote an open letter to people associated with the Bundeswehr, claiming that the arrest was no one-off.

In late April von der Leyen, from Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU), made headlines by firing the army’s head of training after several scandals emerged connected to bullying and sexual abuse in Bundeswehr training camps.

But the Armed Forces Association fired back on Monday, with spokesman André Wüstner describing von der Leyen's comments as “unbelievable.”

“No one can understand how a Defence Minister can walk away from the match and criticize her own team, so to speak,” Wüstner told broadcaster MDR.

“Politicians specializing in the army, people in the army, family members and soldiers on duty abroad - everyone is outraged at this generalization.

“I expect her to shed detailed light on the accusation that the whole army has a leadership and attitude problem,” he added.

Rainer Arnold, military spokesman for the Social Democrats (SPD), demanded that von der Leyen apologize.

“That she accuses the whole army of having an attitude problem leaves me speechless. Every honest soldier feels insulted,” Arnold said.

The SPD politician argued that the Bundeswehr was struggling to deal sufficiently with cases of right-wing extremism in its ranks, but laid the blame on the CDU.

“The Defence Minister should have been working against this for a long time.”

SEE ALSO: Is the German military capable of defending Europe?

defencearmybundeswehr

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How to get the dream tech job you always wanted

Europe’s tech industry is booming, giving rise to a range of programming ‘bootcamps’ that offer tech literacy more quickly and affordably than traditional degree programs. The Local finds out more.

Why Lucerne is a summer paradise for career discovery

'I didn't consider anywhere else': studying at top culinary school Ferrandi Paris

The expat’s healthcare guide to Germany

Expat depression: 7 tips for how to cope

Related articles

German soldier 'disguised himself as refugee to carry out terror attack'

Germany building new army of 13,500 'cyber soldiers'

NATO boss urges Germany to spend more on its military

German defence minister rejects Trump's claims, says Berlin owes no debt to NATO

Germany worried about scaring Europe with big military budget

This is how much German military spending has grown over time

Germany to boost troops to 200,000 as US urges more defence spending

Scandal in German military: female soldier 'forced to pole dance'
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Eva Braun: The lover Germany never knew Hitler had

These are the German states with the best school marks

10 things you ought to know about the RAF terrorist organization
Advertisement

Why Germans need far less supervision at work than Americans

London vs Berlin: which is the better capital city?

Why German is dominating the European job market

13 German towns with hilarious literal translations
Advertisement
8,622 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Eva Braun: The lover Germany never knew Hitler had
  2. Scandal widens over far-right German soldier in 'attack plot'
  3. Brexit puts tiny German village at centre of Euroverse
  4. Merkel makes rare Russia visit as Putin backs warmer ties
  5. Suspected Swiss spy arrested in Germany
Advertisement
Advertisement