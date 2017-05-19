Advertisement

AfD call foul over vote count in North Rhine-Westphalia: report

The Local
news@thelocal.de
19 May 2017
14:26 CEST+02:00
electionsnorth rhine-westphalianrwafd

Share this article

AfD call foul over vote count in North Rhine-Westphalia: report
A ballot in North Rhine-Westphalia. Photo: DPA.
The Local
news@thelocal.de
19 May 2017
14:26 CEST+02:00
The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is re-examining vote tallies in last weekend's North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) state election, according to a media report - and not without reason.

Winning a total of 7.4 percent of the vote, the AfD gained its first seats in the NRW state parliament after the vote last Sunday.

But now the party is reportedly systematically investigating vote tallies because they have doubts that the counting was done correctly in certain areas, Stern magazine reported on Friday. According to the magazine, they’re suspicion is not without reason.

In German elections, each voter gets two votes. The first is to choose a candidate directly from their constituency. Each candidate who wins in their district will get a seat. The second vote is to choose a party, which then determines how many of the remaining seats the party receives.

In one district of Mönchengladbach, the party logged 7.6 percent of the first votes. But its tally for second votes was reported as 0.0 percent. The party therefore questions how it is possible for all voters who chose an AfD candidate to then not choose the party in their second vote.

Officials in this district have already assessed the matter and found that in fact, 37 second votes for the AfD had not been counted.

In a Gütersloh district, 10.5 percent of voters chose AfD candidates in their first votes. But again the party registered no second votes. Stern notes that this is particularly questionable given that the small ADD party - formed in 2016 and aimed at voters of Turkish heritage - received 13.9 percent of second votes in the district.

The AfD has complained previously that the name ADD could be confused for the AfD.

Stern further found that the AfD state leaders in Düsseldorf receive about 30 to 40 emails a day from members reporting similar results in districts of Dortmund, Bonn, Cologne, and elsewhere.

The goal of the party now is to get an overview of how many local voting areas may not have counted all their votes, and if necessary would call for a re-count. This would determine if they in fact deserve further seats. But since the discrepancies found so far constitute a very small portion of the overall vote count in Germany’s most populous state, it would take a sizeable number of errors to lead to the party actually gaining another seat.

“For this we would need to find a lot of abnormalities,” one newly elected AfD politician told Stern. “At the moment we have around 15 voting areas that show significant evidence that our votes were not taken down or represented correctly.”

If in fact the AfD does merit another seat, this could lead to consequences for other parties. If, for example, the AfD gaining another seat would mean the FDP party should lose a seat, a coalition government between the liberal party and the conservative CDU would become harder, as together they would not have a majority.

But it is ultimately up to local election officials as to whether there should be a re-count. Authorities in Gütersloh are set to give a statement on Friday.

SEE ALSO: How Merkel's party won a shock victory in North Rhine-Westphalia

electionsnorth rhine-westphalianrwafd

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

TV presenter allowed to call AfD leader 'Nazi slut', court rules

Here's how Merkel's party won a shock victory in North Rhine-Westphalia

Merkel's party bags key victory in bellwether state vote

'Merkel is insane': meet the woman leading the AfD into the elections

How labour reforms have left Germany's working poor desperate for change

Merkel's party faces election dry run in bellwether state

This map shows just how broke North-Rhine Westphalia is

Everything you need to know before the vote in North Rhine-Westphalia
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Eight things to know about Islam in Germany

'Burlesque in Berlin still has the excesses of the 1920s'

10 genius quotes that get to the heart of the German language
Advertisement

'Merkel is insane': meet the woman leading the AfD into the elections

Report reveals why it's never been better to find work in Germany

How the secret Illuminati society really did start in Germany

Everything you need to know before the vote in North Rhine-Westphalia
Advertisement
6,900 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. TV presenter allowed to call AfD leader 'Nazi slut', court rules
  2. Burger King in court for refusing to stop flyering at Dachau concentration camp
  3. 'Respect our grandfathers': far-right plot renews debate about army’s Nazi links
  4. Airbus turbulence almost crashes private German business jet
  5. Foodora and Deliveroo couriers protest working conditions in Berlin
Advertisement
Advertisement