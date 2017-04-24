More rain, snow and sleet predicted for the week ahead

Rain in Mainz on April 18th 2017. Germany is set for similar weather this coming week. Photo: DPA

It's not all bad news in Germany, as the bank holiday weekend should include at least one rain-free day.

But the rest of the week promises clouds, rain, snow and sleet, following on from a cold Easter this April.

According to the German Weather Service (DWD), Monday will see clouds spread from north to central Germany with rain in the north and northwest.

The south, on the other hand, should be treated to some sun. Temperatures will lie between 9C and 15C in the north, 14C to 20C in the south.

You'll want to have your umbrella with you on Tuesday, when clouds and heavy showers will head from the centre of Germany towards the south and southeast.

Rain will also be persistent in the southwest, with showers also in the north and northwest, which may even fall as snow or sleet. The sun should start to appear later in the day. Temperatures will settle at around 7C to 14C everywhere except for the southeast, where it will be a slightly warmer 15C to 20C.

The DWD predicts rain in many areas for Tuesday.

On Wednesday central and south Germany will be cloudy but mostly dry. The north and northwest can expect alternating sun, cloud, rain, snow and sleet. Temperatures should lie between 6C and 12C.

The DWD also reports there will be brief sunshine on the morning of Thursday, but clouds will gather as the day progresses, bringing yet more showers and sleet. The day should be sunnier in the northwest with only occasional showers. The temperature should lie between 5C and 12C.

Friday will see a mixture of sunshine and heavy rain clouds, with temperatures of 8C to 13C. The southeast will only reach 6C and is due to experience constant precipitation.

DWD prediction for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Changeable weather is expected to emerge on Saturday April 29th, with clouds, rain and occasional spells of sunshine. Temperatures will hang around 10C to 15C.

Sunday is set to be more cheerful since rain is not to be expected and the skies should be mostly clear. Temperatures should lie between 13C and 18C - comparatively warmer than the previous few days.

The weather for Monday May 1st is not yet certain, but may be changeable with some showers and similar temperatures to Sunday.