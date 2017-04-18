Advertisement

Six photos that show just how cold it was over Easter weekend

18 April 2017
10:25 CEST+02:00
easterweatherspringphotos

Easter Monday in Reitzenhain, Saxony. Photo: DPA.
Easter for many across Germany meant either snow, rain, or even both over the weekend. And the chilly weather is set to continue.

From Berlin down to Munich, snow fell across the country over the Easter weekend, making the springtime holiday feel more wintry than perhaps many had hoped.

Flowers were already blooming for the season, but in some places, icy blankets hid them from sight, like below in Feldafing, Bavaria.

Photo:DPA

Snow ploughs even had to be deployed in some places, like below in Taunus, Hesse, to clear away the fields of white powder.

Photo: DPA.

The sudden switch back into winter mode meant German residents had to don their winter coats, gloves, hats and boots once again to brave the Easter snowfall, like the woman below in Bamberg, Bavaria.

Photo:DPA

And the carefully decorated Easter trees were also not spared from the freezing weather, like below in Reitzenhain, Saxony.

Photo:DPA

Easter Sunday celebrations in places like Rostock may have required activities other than Easter egg hunts, like wiping away snow from car windshields.

Photo:DPA

And when it wasn't snowing, it was probably raining quite a bit, like below in Berlin.

Photo:DPA

The cold, damp weather is set to continue this week, according to the German Weather Service (DWD), with temperatures on Tuesday hovering between 2C and 4C throughout the country.

Wednesday is set to be a bit drier with highs of between 5C and 9C, but there is still a chance of more snow in the southeast.

But Friday and Saturday are expected to bring more showers, first in the north and then in the south.

DWD forecast for Thursday, Friday, Saturday:

easterweatherspringphotos

