German word of the day: Bitte

Advertisement

Bitte, pronounced like this, is one of the most commonly heard German words, and is therefore extremely useful. It would be hard to set foot in Germany without hearing it.

But while the commonly given translations for bitte are either ‘please’ or ‘welcome’, the discerning language learner will realise that the word is also used in cases where neither of these terms fit.

Here are six ways to use bitte:

1. To make a polite request

The classic example first, bitte can be used to make a polite request.

For example, when ordering a beer at your favourite kneipe (corner bar): "Ich hätte gerne ein bier bitte."

In this case, the term is best translated as please in English: “I’ll have a beer please.”

2. To say 'you're welcome'

Interesting for English speakers is that bitte is also used in response to someone thanking you. So it can mean both ‘please’ or ‘you’re welcome’ depending on context.

In this case the word is usually heard by itself in direct response to ‘thank you’.

Advertisement

So following the example above, after the bartender serves your beer, you would say, “Danke,” and they respond, “Bitte.”

It’s also common to add schön for emphasis – Dankeschön / Bitte schön.

This is not really to say that you are beautifully welcome, but can be thought of more as adding more formality or politeness – along the lines of ‘you are most welcome.’

3. To say 'here you are'

German speakers often say bitte when giving something, before you have had a chance to thank them or say anything else.

Revisiting the bar scene, perhaps the bartender said bitte as he set the beer in front of you, leaving you to follow up with a danke – or otherwise to sit in the dreadful silence that follows when polite formalities are left unsaid.

In this case, bitte almost acts like a pre-emptive 'welcome' but is perhaps better translated as 'here you go' or 'here you are'.

4. To give permission

Bitte is also used to grant permission to do something.

Let’s say that after leaving the bar on a Friday night, you stop off at a friend's on the way home. This friend is a bit of a gossip, so when they greet you at the door they immediately begin telling you all of the latest talk around town. But the beer seems to have gone to your head and suddenly all you can think about is having a quick lie down.

You interrupt them: “Darf ich eintreten?” (May I come in?)

“Bitte,” they say. Here, affirming permission, ‘Yes, please come in.’

In this case, the word is likely accompanied by a hand gesture to wave you in.

Advertisement

5. To say 'sorry' or 'come again'

When you don’t hear something that someone says, you can also use bitte.

If your talkative friend is still jabbering nonstop as you take off your shoes at the door, you may well miss the last thing they said.

“Wie bitte?” you say - or just bitte for short - which in this case means “I beg your pardon?” or “Sorry?”

You can also use this phrase when you heard but did not understand.

6. To say 'can I help you?'

Lastly, bitte can be used in place of “may I help you?”

This use-case is often heard when you visit a business and approach an employee.

Perhaps on the way home from your friend's house, you stop by a late-night café for a quick espresso in the hope of sobering up.

An employee watches you enter and waits for you at the counter. As you approach they greet you with a simple: "Bitte?"

In this case, the versatile term of politeness can best be translated as meaning 'How can I help you?'