CSD in Germany: The pride events you won't want to miss this summer

LGBTQ+ rights in Germany have taken strides forward in recent years. Same-sex marriage was legalised in 2017, and a law making it easier to legally change gender was passed this year. But despite these milestones, increases in queer attacks in Germany and other struggles, for instance regarding adoption rights for gay couples, illustrate the challenges still faced by the LGBTQ+ community

That's why pride celebrations and protests are an important part of the summer in Germany.

The large gay pride events are known as Christopher Street Day, or CSD. They are named after New York City’s Christopher Street in Greenwich Village, home of the Stonewall Inn, where riots and organised resistance happened in 1969 after a gay bar was violently raided by the police.

The first CSD gay pride parade in Germany, initiated by Bernd Gaiser and the Berlin-based gay community, took place in 1979 in Berlin, before it became an annual event.

Nowadays, celebrations and demos in Germany start in June every year and are scheduled throughout the warmer months. People take to the street in a series of marches, while parties are held and there is a push to support queer art and business owners.

If you want to raise your voice and fight for equality, here are a selection of big events happening this summer that you can attend. Keep in mind that a number of smaller demonstrations also take place organised by different parts of the queer community and it's worth asking around your local area to find out how you can support them.

Berlin

The first Christopher Street Day in Berlin took place 45 years ago, with 'Gay Pride' as the motto. Today, the CSD parade is still a celebration of inclusion and queer life in Berlin.

For the third time, Pride Month Berlin is coming back to the German capital, running from June 28th until July 28th. As always, Pride Month has specific focus topics: queer in old age, sport, Islam, a strong queer network in Germany and feminist perspectives.

Dancers at the Lesbian and Gay Street Festival in Berlin in 2022. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jörg Carstensen

The idea is to consider themes and questions like: inclusion in sport, growing old happily as a queer person, and how can Islam and a queer way of life be united?

Talks, live events, readings, workshops, podcasts, parties… for four weeks, the festival will highlight the challenges, experiences and achievements of the LGBTQ+ community and discuss important topics to create safe spaces and inclusive environments. The whole programme can be found here.

Before the CSD parade, the famous Stadtfest will take place around Nollendorfplatz in Schöneberg on July 20th and 21st. This is the 30th edition of the annual Lesbian and Gay Festival, which is Europe’s largest. With the slogan "Equal rights for the unequal!", the two-day festival will focus on films, politics, wellness and health, radio and sports. With over 350,000 visitors from all over the world, it’s one the biggest events of its kind.

The month finishes up with the long-awaited and infamous Berlin Pride or CSD Berlin on July 27th. With the motto “Only strong together - for democracy and diversity”, organisers hope to raise alarm about the danger of far-right parties rising up in Germany and attacking queer rights.

This year, the demonstration will start on Leipziger Straße in Kreuzberg before heading towards the Brandenburg Gate and Straße des 17. Juni via Schöneberg. Around one million people are expected to take part in the CSD demo. Be prepared for a lot of dancing and loud music in the streets. More info on the parade is available here.

Cologne

Cologne Pride Street Festival is also among Germany's more lively pride celebrations. The city has one of the largest and most vibrant queer communities in the country.

This huge street festival takes place at Heumarkt, Alter Markt, Gürzenichstraße and Elogiusplatz starting on July 19th, and will run throughout the weekend until Sunday night. The programme features three open-air stages, a beach chillout zone, a podcast stage, and of course, plenty of options for food and drink.

In the city that loves a good carnival, the CSD parade is expecting an estimated 1.4 million people passing through the city centre on Sunday July 21st. Expect colourful costumes, large floats and joy! All the info can be found here.

People enjoy Cologne Pride in 2023. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Roberto Pfeil

Hamburg

Hamburg has a host of events this year, developed with the help of representatives of queer clubs and networks across the city.

The campaign this year is honing in on the rise of support for the far right in Germany and how to deal with it.

Among the highlights are Pride Salon, a queer dialogue happening from 7 to 8.30 pm on July 18th. It's also planned to take place on some other dates later in the year.

Meanwhile, Hamburg's Pride Week is scheduled for July 27th to August 4th.

Readings, discussions, workshops an other events will take place mainly in the St. Georg district.

The highlight of Pride Week will be the CSD demonstration and march on August 3rd. The aims of the Hamburg Pride this year include an action plan by the federal government for the acceptance of sexual and gender diversity. All the info is here.

Hamburg's CSD march in 2023. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Georg Wendt

Frankfurt

Because of scheduling difficulties with Euro 2024, this year’s Frankfurt Pride, which usually takes place in July, will happen between August 8th and 11th. The 2024 motto is: “We are extremely loving!”

Street parties to celebrate queer love will happen throughout the weekend.

Across three days, from Große Friedberger Straße to Alte Gasse, there will be 'Der Baser der Vielfalt', - a bazaar of diversity.

Community association and groups will come together to offer entertainment and discussions. There will be cabaret, poetry and dancing.

The large CSD demonstration is set for Saturday, August 10th. Participants will depart from the Rathausplatz Römerberg. The route will then go on along the Main river before ending on Kurt-Schumacher-Straße. All the information can be found here.

What about other cities?

The big CSD events have already passed in Munich and Düsseldorf, as well as some other places.

But in addition to the ones we've mentioned in this article, there are other events taking place in Germany's smaller cities and towns. In total, more than 60 Pride events are scheduled this year.

The list of every CSD event in Germany can be found here. Make sure to check some of them out!