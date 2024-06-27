Is renting a flat 'without Anmeldung' illegal in Germany?

Advertisement

In Germany, Anmeldung - or registration - is an essential part of the bureaucratic process, and often the first step you need to take after moving to the country.

Whether you're opening a bank account, obtaining a residence permit, or even just getting a library card, the Meldebescheinigung, or certificate of registration, is an absolutely crucial document.

But increasingly, there seems to be a trend of rooms and flats being advertised online with the words 'ohne Anmeldung' - that is, without the ability to register. If you, like many renters in Germany, are seeing these words far too often, here's what you need to know about your rights.

What does the law say about it?

According to Germany's Bundesmeldegesetz, or Federal Registration Act, every resident in the country is required to register their primary address with their local Bürgeramt, or citizens' office, within two weeks of moving in.

In order to do this, you'll need what's known as a Wohnungsgeberbestätigung, or confirmation of residence, which verifies that you've moved into the property either as a main tenant or subletter.

Is my landlord required to allow me to register?

According to Wibke Werner, head of the Berlin Tenants' Association, landlords are required to provide a certificate of registration to all of their tenants.

"In order for tenants to fulfil their registration obligation and register their place of residence with the relevant registration authority, they require a so-called landlord's certificate of residence," Werner says.

"The landlord is therefore obliged to confirm that a tenant has moved in with the relevant registration authority."

The Federal Registration Act, which came into effect in November 2015, mandates that landlords furnish their tenants with the Wohnungsgeberbestätigung within two weeks of the move-in date.

Failure to comply can result in fines for the landlord, which can be as high as €1,000.

The confirmation must include:

The name and address of the landlord

The move-in date of the tenant

The address of the rented property

The names of all persons moving in

On the flip side, landlords also have the right to check who is currently registered at their property to make sure nobody is living there who shouldn't be.

What if I'm a subletter?

Though this is an area that confuses many people, the rules are actually pretty simple: as a subletter, the main tenant or Hauptmieter(-in) becomes your landlord and should supply you with the certificate of residence instead.

However, this can become tricky if the main tenant is subletting a room in the flat - or indeed the entire flat - without the landlord's authorisation.