German phrase of the day: Hau ab!

Advertisement

Why do I need to know hau ab?

Because this phrase, which suggests anger or frustration, might help you escape annoying situations, or even worse… annoying people!

What does it mean?

If someone comes into the room and starts talking rubbish to you when all you want is some alone time, you might shout (or at least think to yourself): "Hau ab!"

As you can probably gather, hau ab!, which sounds like this, is a rather strong way of urging someone to stop what they’re doing and get out of your way as soon as possible.

While it might be considered rude (but are there any polite ways to shout to someone to go away?), this German slang term could be translated to "get lost!", or even "piss off!" in English.

Hau ab is the imperative form of the verb abhauen, which is a colloquial term, meaning to escape or take off quickly.

The verb hauen alone means to beat or to clobber something, so together with the Latin prefix ab- (meaning off, away from), it would literally translate to beat off in English.

READ ALSO: Nerdy flowers to alcoholic birds - the 12 most colourful German insults

Other fun and slightly silly English expressions that can help learners grasp the meaning of hau ab are "take a hike!", "buzz off!" or "hit the road".

You might also use hau ab to encourage someone to hurry up.

Make no mistake, though - this is a slang word and you should only use it when you feel strongly about something or in a colloquial context with your mates.

Advertisement

Use it like this:

Wenn’s dir nicht gefällt, hau ab!

If you don’t like it, get lost!

Checkst du nicht, dass ich gerade arbeite? Hau ab!

Don't you realise I'm working right now? Beat it!

Hau ab, sie warten!

Hurry up, they’re waiting!