Austrian far-right radical Sellner wins German ban battle

Sellner had triggered outrage in Germany after allegedly discussing the Identitarian concept of "remigration" with members of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) at a meeting in Potsdam in November.

The city of Potsdam subsequently imposed a ban on Sellner entering Germany.

But the administrative court in Brandenburg state on Friday found in favour of Sellner's appeal against the prohibition.

"A real and sufficiently serious threat to public order and public security... was not demonstrated" by the authorities which had initiated the ban, said the court in a statement.

Welcoming the ruling, Sellner wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that he "will return to Germany soon and will push more and louder than ever on remigration and deislamisation".

Sellner's Identitarian Movement espouses the far-right white nationalist Great Replacement conspiracy theory.

