PODCAST: How to find therapy in Germany, culture shocks and what's it like being self-employed?
This week we get into culture shocks people from the US face in Germany, the new citizenship campaign, how you can prove you're eligible for naturalisation, how to find therapy, what it's like being self-employed and we share some facts about Saxony.
You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:
- Germany in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Germany in Focus on Spotify
- Germany in Focus on Google Podcasts
In this episode Rachel Loxton is joined by journalists Aaron Burnett and Paul Krantz. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards. We also hear from journalist Avalon Pernell.
Here are some links to the stories we talk about:
Culture shocks Americans face in Germany:
Germany to launch citizenship campaign and how to prove you're eligible for citizenship:
- Germany's citizenship campaign to inform foreigners about new law
- Requirements, costs and permits - 6 essential articles for German citizenship
Therapy in Germany:
What's it like being self-employed in Germany in 2024:
Cool facts about Saxony:
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
