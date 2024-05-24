Advertisement

PODCAST: How to find therapy in Germany, culture shocks and what's it like being self-employed?

Rachel Loxton
Published: 24 May, 2024 CET. Updated: Fri 24 May 2024 08:54 CET
PODCAST: How to find therapy in Germany, culture shocks and what's it like being self-employed?
This week we get into culture shocks people from the US face in Germany, the new citizenship campaign, how you can prove you're eligible for naturalisation, how to find therapy, what it's like being self-employed and we share some facts about Saxony.

You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:

In this episode Rachel Loxton is joined by journalists Aaron Burnett and Paul Krantz. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards. We also hear from journalist Avalon Pernell.

Here are some links to the stories we talk about:

Culture shocks Americans face in Germany:

Germany to launch citizenship campaign and how to prove you're eligible for citizenship:

Therapy in Germany:

What's it like being self-employed in Germany in 2024:

Cool facts about Saxony: 

