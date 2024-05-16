Three die and several injured after fire in Düsseldorf

Advertisement

At around 2.30 am, a building with several flats and a kiosk on the ground floor of Lichtstraße and Grafenberger Allee in the Flingern district caught fire.

According to regional media outlet RP Online, local residents reported hearing a loud bang - but it is unclear whether an explosion occurred after the fire started or before.

The blaze then spread to the neighbouring residential building. Several parked cars, which had been in front of the shop, also caught fire.

Around 100 firefighters attended the scene throughout the night.

After the fire started on the ground floor, flames spread throughout the rest of the building. It was initially thought that the fire started at a kiosk - but police said the origin of the fire is still unclear.

Residents fled to balconies at the rear of the house. From there, the fire brigade was able to rescue them from the burning and smoke-filled building with the help of ladders. "We carried out a massive rescue operation," said a fire service spokesperson.

According to the spokesperson, 16 people were treated by emergency services and taken to hospital - including two people with life-threatening injuries. Three people were found dead by emergency services.

A burnt out car on the street where the fire happened. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Federico Gambarini

The fire was extinguished during the night, police said.

Police and fire experts were on site on Thursday morning probing the incident. "The investigation is ongoing," said a police spokesperson.

Many roads around the site were still closed on Thursday. Drivers are being asked to stay well clear of the area. Primary school pupils at Brehmschule also have to plan diversion and take a longer route to school.

According to the fire service, further safety measures were being carried out on the building and debris were strewn across the street.

There is also disruption to buses and trams. Due to the closures around the scene of the fire, numerous Rheinbahn services are unable to run their usual routes, meaning diversions and short-term cancellations should be expected.