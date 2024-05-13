Requirements, costs and permits: 6 essential articles for German citizenship
With the long-awaited dual citizenship reform coming into effect next month, many foreign residents are considering applying to become German. We've compiled a list of some recent articles to help you along the way.
Germany's citizenship rules will change on June 26th 2024. We explain the requirements for citizenship and the documents you need here:
Foreign residents looking to become German are concerned about how long the process might take. Getting your documents in order in an organised way is essential if you want a quick response, an immigration lawyer told us:
One thing to keep in mind when you're applying to become German is that there are several costs involved such as application fees, translation of important documents and language course fees. Here's how much various costs could set you back:
When you apply for German citizenship, one of the first questions you'll be asked is what type of residence permit you have. We look at how to find out if you're eligible for naturalisation in Germany on your current visa or residence permit.
Some foreign residents have asked whether getting a lawyer involved in your naturalisation application can get you an appointment with authorities faster. We consulted lawyers to ask what they thought and we look at when getting legal help might be a good idea:
Germany's new naturalisation law has some carve-outs that may affect some applicants. We look at what people over the age of 60 should know when applying for a German passport:
Comments
See Also
Germany's citizenship rules will change on June 26th 2024. We explain the requirements for citizenship and the documents you need here:
Foreign residents looking to become German are concerned about how long the process might take. Getting your documents in order in an organised way is essential if you want a quick response, an immigration lawyer told us:
One thing to keep in mind when you're applying to become German is that there are several costs involved such as application fees, translation of important documents and language course fees. Here's how much various costs could set you back:
When you apply for German citizenship, one of the first questions you'll be asked is what type of residence permit you have. We look at how to find out if you're eligible for naturalisation in Germany on your current visa or residence permit.
Some foreign residents have asked whether getting a lawyer involved in your naturalisation application can get you an appointment with authorities faster. We consulted lawyers to ask what they thought and we look at when getting legal help might be a good idea:
Germany's new naturalisation law has some carve-outs that may affect some applicants. We look at what people over the age of 60 should know when applying for a German passport:
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.