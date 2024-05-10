Germany in Focus Paywall free
PODCAST: Violence against German politicians surges and how to get a summer job in Germany
This week we talk about attacks against German politicians in the run up to the European elections, Eurovision, how to get a summer job in Germany, how Euro 2024 will affect daily life and events around the country in May.
In this episode Rachel Loxton is joined by journalists Aaron Burnett and Paul Krantz. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards.
Here are some links to the stories we talk about:
Attacks on German politicians surge ahead of European elections:
- Suspect held in attack on former Berlin mayor
- Can foreign residents in Germany vote in the European elections?
Eurovision in Germany (and Germany's entry):
- Just how big a deal is Eurovision in Germany?
- Watch Germany's Eurovision entry:
Summer jobs in Germany:
How the Euro 2024 football championships will affect daily life in Germany:
Fun events around the country this May:
