PODCAST: Violence against German politicians surges and how to get a summer job in Germany

Advertisement

Germany in Focus is made possible by the support of subscribers to The Local - find out more here about becoming a member.

You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:

In this episode Rachel Loxton is joined by journalists Aaron Burnett and Paul Krantz. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards.

Here are some links to the stories we talk about:

Attacks on German politicians surge ahead of European elections:

Eurovision in Germany (and Germany's entry):

Just how big a deal is Eurovision in Germany?

Watch Germany's Eurovision entry:

Summer jobs in Germany:

How the Euro 2024 football championships will affect daily life in Germany:

Fun events around the country this May: