TELL US: What's it like to be self-employed or freelance in Germany in 2024?
Share your experience and tips of being freelance or self-employed in Germany.
Recent surveys have found that freelancers and self-employed people are facing difficulties as Germany's economy has slumped.
READ ALSO: Almost half of freelancers in Germany struggling to find assignments
We want to hear from readers on what their experience of being self-employed in Germany is currently, what changes they'd like to see and their tips for others who are considering going down this path.
Please fill in the survey below and we may use your answers in a future article or article.
