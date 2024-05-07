Advertisement

TELL US: What's it like to be self-employed or freelance in Germany in 2024?

The Local Germany
Published: 7 May, 2024 CET. Updated: Tue 7 May 2024 15:23 CET
A person works on a laptop. Image by Bartek Zakrzewski from Pixabay

Share your experience and tips of being freelance or self-employed in Germany.

Recent surveys have found that freelancers and self-employed people are facing difficulties as Germany's economy has slumped. 

READ ALSO: Almost half of freelancers in Germany struggling to find assignments

We want to hear from readers on what their experience of being self-employed in Germany is currently, what changes they'd like to see and their tips for others who are considering going down this path.  

Please fill in the survey below and we may use your answers in a future article or article. 

 

