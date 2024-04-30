The best events happening in Berlin in May 2024

Advertisement

May Day events - across the city

For Tag der Arbeit or International Workers' Day on May 1st, several events are happening across Berlin, including local community gatherings and hang-outs in parks.

For those looking to get on their dancing shoes, Labour Day events take place annually particularly in the Kreuzberg area of the city. The "Tanzen statt arbeiten' or 'Dancing instead of working on May 1st' starts from 10am at Mariannenplatz and is free to the public.

Nearby, there is a free open air event at Bolzplatz Falckensteinstraße Xberg.

Some clubs are also offering free-entrance day time events, including Renate and Ritter Butzke.

If attending a demonstration for workers' rights is more your thing then check out the annual Labour Day rally held by the German Trade Union Confederation (DGB).

It takes place from 12pm under the motto 'More wages, more free time, more security' outside the Rotes Rathaus in Mitte. An event for children will also be held in the area, making it a family-friendly draw.

Berlin's Görlitzer Park in Kreuzberg often becomes an over-crowded hub for casual May Day celebrations on the 1st. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Ole Spata

XJAZZ! Festival, May 6th-12th, across Berlin

Music fans should prepare as the XJAZZ! Festival is taking over the city this month.

A total of 10 stages in Kreuzberg will host more than 70 concerts for the event, featuring to a mix of styles from jazz, funk, hip-hop and more.

Artists such as Florence Adooni and Nduduzo Makhathini are on the bill.

Check out the various ticket options here.

Chandelier sessions with David Kitt, May 6th, Wilmersdorf

For a local music event, check out the Chandelier Sessions.

On Monday May 6th, well-known Irish musician David Kitt will perform at the Tuesday Coworking site at Bundesallee 187, 10717 Berlin-Wilmersdorf.

Produced and recorded by Kitt himself, his 2023 album 'Idiot Check' was written between 2016 and 2022 in Dublin, Paris and eventually the remote town of Ballinskelligs in south-west Kerry county, where the artist moved during the pandemic and has stayed ever since.

Exploring a range of themes from the breakdown of relationships, to socio-political issues and the absence of religion, Kitt's songwriting reflects the current turbulent times and is relatable.

Doors open at 7.30pm, with the music kicking off at 8.30pm.

Tickets to the Chandelier Sessions are donation-based and must be booked via Eventbrite.

Primavera Spring Festival, May 11th-12th, Schöneberg

Head west in mid-May for Schöneberg's community spring festival to enjoy German local produce, including asparagus.

Akazienstraße is transformed into a promenade featuring lots of stalls selling plants and garden items as well as snacks.

It's the perfect wholesome festival if you're looking to spruce up your balcony for summer, as well as sample some cute cafes and shops.

Berlin Chili Festival, Berliner Berg Brewery, May 25th-26th

The fiery Berlin Chili Festival is returning for its spring edition. The event, which is sponsored by Oatly, will be held at the Berliner Berg brewery and you can expect a celebration of chilis, hot sauce, craft beer, and food.

Guests attending the two-day family-friendly festival will be able to enjoy live music, comedy, and cabaret on the main stage, with Oatly providing drinks and soft-serve ice cream to soothe the spice burn.

The festival will see some of Europe’s best hot sauce makers will come together to offer different varieties. There will be 55 hot sauce stands and delicious food from 15 carefully selected vendors.

Get ready for your chili fix at the Berlin Chili Festival. Image by NoName_13 from Pixabay

Speaking ahead of the event, founder Neil Numb said: "We are really excited to be returning again this May. Our September event was our biggest yet, with over 7,000 chili fans attending over the two days, and this latest event looks set to be even bigger and we are thrilled to be working with such an amazing partner with Oatly.”

Entry to the event is via donation either in advance or on the door. Full information can be found at https://www.berlinchilifest. com/

Blown Away - The Palace of the Republic, Humboldt Forum, starting May 17th

The Palace of the Republic was a building that hosted the parliament of East Germany for several years. But it was knocked down - and the Humboldt Forum now stands in its place.

A special programme called 'Hin und weg. The Palace of the Republic is Present' will focus on the vanished site, reflecting on its own existence and prehistory as well as the publicly debated question of why the palace was demolished and the Humboldt Forum built in its place.

An exhibition starting May 17th will bring together objects from and about the palace, drawings, photographs and posters, as well as audio and video interviews.

Karneval del Kulturen, May 17th to 20th, across Kreuzberg

There are lots of public holidays in Germany this May. And on the Whitsun-long weekend, the Karneval atmosphere in Berlin is once again set to take place.

Guests come from all over the world to celebrate this four-day street festival from Friday to Whit Monday, which includes multicultural parades and events through the city with over 2,500 groups and performers.

With a focus is on cultural openness and diversity, the highlight is the parade through Kreuzberg on Sunday starting from 2pm. From Brazilian samba to West African drums and Bernese carnival brass, you'll hear music and see folk costumes from all over the world.