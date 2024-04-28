Advertisement

Crime

Two Ukrainians killed outside shopping centre in Bavaria

AFP/The Local
AFP/The Local - [email protected]
Published: 28 Apr, 2024 CET. Updated: Sun 28 Apr 2024 09:49 CET
Two Ukrainians killed outside shopping centre in Bavaria
A police car pictured in southern Germany. Two Ukrainian men were killed outside a shopping centre in Bavaria on Saturday. (Photo by Thomas KIENZLE / AFP)

Two men were killed in front of a shopping centre in Murnau, a town in the Bavarian district of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, on Saturday.

Advertisement

A 36-year-old man died from his injuries at the scene, while a 23-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he later died, police said on Saturday evening.

Both of the victims were Ukrainian citizens who lived in the Garmisch-Partenkirchen district, police said.

The same evening, police arrested a 57-year-old suspect – said to be a Russian national – who lives near the crime scene.

The 57-year-old is now being investigated on suspicion of murder.

“The exact course of events, background and motive are now the subject of the criminal investigation,” the police said.

The public prosecutor's office has applied for a warrant for the suspect's arrest.

 

 

More

#Crime

Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also