Two Ukrainians killed outside shopping centre in Bavaria

Advertisement

A 36-year-old man died from his injuries at the scene, while a 23-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he later died, police said on Saturday evening.

Both of the victims were Ukrainian citizens who lived in the Garmisch-Partenkirchen district, police said.

The same evening, police arrested a 57-year-old suspect – said to be a Russian national – who lives near the crime scene.

The 57-year-old is now being investigated on suspicion of murder.

“The exact course of events, background and motive are now the subject of the criminal investigation,” the police said.

The public prosecutor's office has applied for a warrant for the suspect's arrest.