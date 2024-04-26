'Turbo spring': Germany to see temperatures above 25C

Advertisement

"The late winter weather of the past few days with frost and snow is a thing of the past for the time being, and spring will kick into turbo gear over the next few days," said meteorologist Adrian Leyser from the German Weather Service (DWD) on Friday.

Temperatures are expected to rise sharply over the weekend with plenty of sunshine, forecasters said. In Germany anything above 25C is classed as a summer day. "The summer mark of 25C will be cracked regionally as early as Sunday," said Leyser.

It comes as snow and hail hit Germany last week, and temperatures fell below freezing in some places.

But showers and thunderstorms are still possible in the west and north of Germany. Maximum temperatures there are expected to reach around 20C.

According to the DWD, spring will get a little damper on Monday, with a few rain spells. "However, the next low pressure system over Western Europe is preparing to turn on the warm air jet again from Tuesday," said the meteorologist.

On Wednesday - which is a public holiday across Germany for International Workers' Day - temperatures could soar nearer 30C.

"In the south and east, we are even approaching the 30C mark," said Leyser. However, the weather will remain "susceptible to disruption", said Leyser, especially in the west where there is a risk of isolated and sometimes severe thunderstorms.

