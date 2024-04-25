Today in Germany: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

German business morale improves again in April

German business sentiment rose for a third consecutive month in April, a key survey showed Wednesday, as hopes grow that a recovery is getting under way in Europe's stuttering top economy.

The Ifo institute's closely-watched confidence barometer, based on a survey of around 9,000 companies, rose to 89.4 points, up from 87.9 points in March.

The increase was slightly higher than analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected.

The business climate reading rose across all sectors surveyed by Ifo -- manufacturing, services, trade and construction.

"Sentiment has improved at companies in Germany," Ifo president Clemens Fuest said in a statement.

"The economy is stabilising," he added.

On Wednesday, the government slightly increased its 2024 growth forecast, saying there were signs Europe's beleaguered top economy was at a "turning point" after battling through a period of weakness.

Output is expected to expand 0.3 percent this year, the economy ministry said, up from a prediction of 0.2 percent in February.

The German economy shrank by 0.3 percent last year as it grappled with costly energy, high interest rates and weak demand from key trading partners.

But signs are growing that a modest rebound has begun, partly thanks to improvements in industrial output and exports.

