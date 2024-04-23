Which seasonal 'summer jobs' are available in Germany?

Advertisement

Compared with southern European countries that are more commonly associated with fun-in-the-sun getaways, Germany isn’t generally top of mind when it comes to summer time seasonal jobs.

But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t interesting part-time and seasonal employment opportunities to find here during the warmer months.

And if you want to find yourself working a cool job come May or June, the time to start applying is now. So here’s what you need to know about seasonal employment in Germany, and a few ideas of the kinds of jobs you can look out for:

What types of seasonal work is permitted in Germany?

Germany offers a specific work permit for foreign nationals who want to come to the Bundesrepublik as a seasonal worker. But this generally applies to workers coming to do agricultural labour.

Non-EU nationals can apply for the seasonal work permit, which would allow them to live and work in Germany for 90 to 180 days. EU citizens, including those from Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein and Switzerland, do not need a work permit.

The primary requirements for the work permit are that the job requires at least 90 days of labour out of a 180 day period, and that employees regularly work 30 hours per week. More information about seasonal work permits are found on Germany’s employment agency’s website.

If you already live in Germany, your working eligibility is determined by your current residence permit.

Beside strictly ‘seasonal work’ opportunities, plenty of jobs that are seasonal in nature may be classified differently – as full-time, part-time, freelance or mini-jobs, for example.

Here are a few summer job ideas to get you started:

A diver in the Kreidesee, Believe it or not, Germany has a number of popular scuba locations spread among southern lakes and the North Sea. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sina Schuldt

Water sports shop staff and guides

For surf and sunshine enthusiasts, it’s hard to imagine a better job than one that keeps you outside and near a nice body of water.

From windsurfing on the North Sea, to scuba diving in southern lakes, to paddling on lakes and rivers, Germany hosts its fair share of water sports no matter where you go.

Gear rental shops and tour companies offering water sport experiences often need extra support staff during the summer months, especially during peak vacation periods. If you’re interested in work that allows you to mix in a bit of play it’s worth checking with these kinds of businesses in your area.

In Berlin, for example, there are a handful of SUP and kayak rental shops at various locations on the Spree and local lakes.

Severine, founder and owner of Stand Up Club Berlin, told The Local that she is actively seeking rental helpers for the coming season. Details and how to apply can be found here.

Summer camps

Another fun seasonal gig that can get you out to the great outdoors is summer camps.

Especially for native English speakers, working as a camp counsellor or instructor at an immersive English learning camp is one way to make some money through the summer while avoiding German language requirements. Additionally, these kinds of jobs can be highly flexible in terms of scheduling.

The Language Farm, for example, offers unique English language immersion camps for German school children, including canoe tour and circus camps, along with other themed and classic camp options. According to the Language Farm’s job application portal, they seek out “musicians, artists, sporty or outdoorsy people and/or people who have worked with kids before”.

Additionally, FOKUS Camps, hires English speakers from the UK, Australia, USA and Canada, to run immersive language learning camps at locations across Germany. More information about jobs is available on the website.

Hospitality and tourism

But of course not all summer jobs require sun hats and sunscreen.

In fact, due to a general boom in tourism during the summer months, hospitality roles broadly have more demand for workers leading up to the summer time.

So if you are looking for a gig to start soon, local restaurants, cafes and hotels are a decent place to start.

Additionally, more uniquely seasonal businesses, such as outdoor kinos, upcoming music festivals, and holiday resorts often seek out summer staff.

Some helpful resources

If you’re looking for a summer job – or really any job in Germany – you may find the following resources useful. (In addition to LinkedIn of course.)

English jobs in Germany

Xing (it’s like a Germany-specific LinkedIn)

For those in Berlin, Woholo offers a helpful weekly newsletter with unique opportunities

