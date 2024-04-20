Winter returns as fresh snowfall expected overnight in parts of Germany

Advertisement

After heavy snowfall overnight on Friday in the Thuringian Forest and the western Ore Mountains, fresh snow is expected in other parts of the country on Saturday night.

An area of low pressure over Poland is currently bringing cold air to Germany and up to 20 centimetres of snow is predicted in the night from Saturday to Sunday for some areas, German news website Tageschau reported, citing the German Weather Service (DWD).

Meteorologists are forecasting heavy snowfall especially from the Sauerland region and northern Hesse up to the Thuringian Forest.

A thin blanket of snow could form at low altitudes, while at levels of 400 to 600 metres above sea level, as much as 15 centimetres of fresh snow could fall.

Sunday will see sleet, especially in southern Germany, with heavy snowfall forecast for the evening in the Alps and its foothills.

"Winter is making another late guest appearance," DWD meteorologist Christian Herold said.

Temperatures are set to remain unseasonably cold in the coming week, too, DWD said.

The weather may warm up gradually towards the end of the month, but there are currently no signs of stable sunny, warmer weather, the forecaster said.