Train travel

German railway bans cannabis smoking at train stations

DPA/The Local
DPA/The Local - [email protected]
Published: 20 Apr, 2024 CET. Updated: Sat 20 Apr 2024 13:58 CET
Hemp flowers are cut at a cannabis store in Aschheim near Munich on February 22, 2024. Following the introduction of Germany's controversial law that partially legalises cannabis, Deutsche Bahn is adjusting its regulations to ban cannabis consumption at train stations. (Photo by Michaela Stache / AFP)

Adults in Germany have been allowed to smoke cannabis by law since 1st April. However, smoking is banned in playgrounds and schools, with train stations soon to be added to the taboo list.

German railway operator Deutsche Bahn is adjusting its regulations to prohibit smoking cannabis at German train stations.

"... we want to protect our passengers, especially children and young people, at our train stations. That's why we will place a general ban on the consumption of cannabis in our train stations. We are adjusting our regulations to that effect as soon as possible," a railway spokeswoman told German paper Bild am Sonntag on Saturday.

READ ALSO: Germany gives controversial green light to cannabis

The new rules should be ready and legally valid in about four weeks' time. From June onwards, Deutsche Bahn will be prosecuting anyone who breaches the rules, but until then, railway staff will ask passengers to refrain from smoking cannabis with "friendly requests and information". 

The cannabis ban will also apply to the smoking areas that some train stations have, Deutsche Bahn told German press agency DPA.

There is already a general ban on smoking at German train stations, with the only exceptions being designated smoking areas, where smoking cannabis will also be prohibited.

 

 

