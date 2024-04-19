Germany in Focus Paywall free
PODCAST: Driving ban threats, Berlin tourist tips and will abortion become legal in Germany?
This week we get into Bavaria's plan to ban cannabis consumption at festivals and beer gardens, Germany's new self-determination act, changes to double surname laws, calls to legalise abortion, the transport minister's driving ban threats and tourist tips for Berlin.
Germany in Focus is made possible by the support of subscribers to The Local
You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:
- Germany in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Germany in Focus on Spotify
- Germany in Focus on Google Podcasts
In this episode, Rachel Loxton is joined by journalists Imogen Goodman and Paul Krantz. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards.
Here are links to some of the stories we talk about:
Bavaria takes a stand against Germany's cannabis legalisation:
Germany’s new self-determination law passed by parliament and the planned rule changes for double surnames:
- How Germany's self-determination law will make it easier for people to change their gender
- Why Germany is changing its complicated rules around double surnames
Commission urges German government to make abortion officially legal in first trimester:
- 'Untenable': Legalise abortions in first trimester, urges commission
- Will abortion in Germany soon become legal?
Transport Minister threatens weekend driving bans, and the plans for new climate rules:
