PODCAST: Driving ban threats, Berlin tourist tips and will abortion become legal in Germany?

Published: 19 Apr, 2024 CET. Updated: Fri 19 Apr 2024 10:54 CET
Germany in Focus. A podcast by The Local. Image: The Local

This week we get into Bavaria's plan to ban cannabis consumption at festivals and beer gardens, Germany's new self-determination act, changes to double surname laws, calls to legalise abortion, the transport minister's driving ban threats and tourist tips for Berlin.

In this episode, Rachel Loxton is joined by journalists Imogen Goodman and Paul Krantz. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards. 

Here are links to some of the stories we talk about:

Bavaria takes a stand against Germany's cannabis legalisation: 

Germany’s new self-determination law passed by parliament and the planned rule changes for double surnames: 

Commission urges German government to make abortion officially legal in first trimester:

Transport Minister threatens weekend driving bans, and the plans for new climate rules:

