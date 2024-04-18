Today in Germany: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

German Economy Minister makes unexpected visit to Ukraine

German Vice Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habeck unexpectedly arrived in Kyiv on Thursday to discuss post-war reconstruction and show support after Russian attacks on key Ukrainian infrastructure.

"This visit comes at a time when Ukraine needs all the support it can get in its fight for freedom," Habeck told reporters in the Ukrainian capital.

"And it is a fight for freedom, that's the important thing that the world, Europe and Germany mustn't forget," he said, adding that Ukraine was "fighting for the values that define Europe".

Berlin sees spike in rent costs

A new survey has found that rent for new flats in the capital has increased by 18.3 percent in a year.

2023 saw an increase in the average cold rent (the base cost) to €13.60 a square metre, which experts say is the result of a high influx of new people into the city and a declining housing supply.

The highest increases were seen in the Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg and Mitte districts, which saw hikes of around a quarter.

The report was put together by Bank Berlin Hyp and the brokerage firm CBRE.

Advertisement

Deutsche Bahn tests two-person cabins and other modernisations

Germany's state railway is testing out several upgrades to be rolled out in the next five years.

Trains may soon feature private two-person cabins, real-time maps of seat occupancy and reservations, and additional transport options in the DB app - from cycles to buses.

The company also envisions refurbishing its 25 busiest stations in the next five years.

An ICE train in Cologne. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Thomas Banneyer

Demonstrations as far-right AfD's Björn Höcke case gets underway

Ahead of the trial against Thuringia's Alternative for Germany (AfD) leader Björn Höcke, opponents of the politician gathered in front of the court building in Halle on Thursday.

According to police, around 260 people had gathered were in attendance. Groups including "Halle gegen Rechts" (Halle against the far-right) had called for a demo.

The Thuringian party leader is accused of using symbols of unconstitutional and terrorist organisations. It concerns two speeches in which the 52-year-old is alleged to have intentionally used a banned slogan of the Nazi party’s paramilitary wing, the SA.

The opening of the trial was attended by demonstrators and media representatives. According to police, the protests were peaceful.

Under German law the use of slogans, propaganda and symbolism linked to anti-constitutional organisations including the Nazi party is banned unless it's for educational or artistic purposes.

READ ALSO: 10 surprising German laws foreigners need to know

Advertisement

German intelligence officer denies Russia spying charges

A former German intelligence officer has denied spying for Russia, saying he had been trying to recruit his co-defendant as a potential source.

Carsten Linke and Arthur Eller are accused by prosecutors of working together with a Russian businessman to "procure sensitive information" from Germany's BND foreign intelligence and relay it to Russia's FSB.

But Linke told the court in Berlin on Wednesday that he met Eller through a friend and made his new acquaintance an offer to supply information to Germany's BND foreign intelligence.

Eller's activities in Africa and his high-profile contacts in the region made him an attractive potential recruit.

"This is exactly the clientele they are on the lookout for," said Linke.

Linke said the potential intelligence was of particular interest to him as he was tasked with investigating irregularities at the German embassy in the Russian capital.

Prosecutors by contrast accuse Linke of passing information to the Russian security services via Eller.

Linke is alleged to have printed out or taken screenshots of nine internal BND files.

The highly sensitive trial is being held under tight security, with some sessions closed to the public to prevent leaks.

Linke and Eller face charges of high treason and if found guilty, could be jailed for life.

Advertisement

Arrests made and probe launched over the trafficking of wealthy migrants to Germany

German investigators arrested 10 people in nationwide raids on Wednesday, over suspicions they were part of a network smuggling in wealthy migrants from China and the Arab world.

Prosecutors identified the alleged ringleaders as a pair of lawyers, who charged "wealthy nationals of China and the Arab world" between €30,000 and €350,000 each to obtain permanent residence in Germany.

The residence permits were issued by officials in four districts, including the western cities of Kerpen and Solingen, prosecutors said.

Among the suspects detained is an official who allegedly received bribes from the network.

Police are investigating 38 suspected members of the smuggling gang, as well as 147 people believed to have been trafficked into the country.

More than 1,000 police officers were mobilised in the search of 101 properties, including two legal practices and the district offices where residence permits were issued.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said such "high pressure" was necessary against criminal gangs.

Germany has been battling to crack down on human traffickers, in particular those who are exploiting people fleeing conflicts in the Middle East or Africa.

READ ALSO: Suspects arrested for smuggling people into Germany

With reporting by Rachel Loxton and Aaron Burnett