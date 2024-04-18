German word of the day: Frühjahrsputz

Advertisement

What does it mean?

Der Frühjahrsputz translates literally in English to "early year clean" but means "spring clean" or “spring cleaning" - the practice of thoroughly cleaning a home to prepare for warmer weather.

Das Frühjar is another word for spring in Germany (alongside der Frühling).

The term Frühjahrsputz refers to going further than a typical “regular cleaning” and freshening up a living space as the weather transitions after winter. Deep cleaning homes at the start of spring is a tradition that has been around for decades.

Germans sometimes also use the word (der) Hausputz, which also means a thoroughly deep clean of your home.

Where does the term come from?

The roots of this term are often debated, but it remains a nearly universally shared concept around the world. Most of the earliest known references to the deep cleaning have religious roots.

In the Jewish tradition of Passover, which is observed in March or April, followers remove all traces of bread which is prohibited to consume leading up to the holiday, as part of a thorough clean.

Image by Simon Kadula from Pixabay

Catholics also utilised similar cleaning practices during the Easter season. Historically, the group cleaned altars in churches on Maundy Thursday ahead of Good Friday at Easter.

In China, it is tradition to deep clean the home to remove bad luck and misfortune ahead of Lunar New Year. Another explanation can be found in connection with the ancient Iranian New Year and spring festival, the so-called Nowruz, which has been celebrated for over 3,000 years.

Other countries such as Scotland and large parts of Ireland, New Zealand and North America also maintain the tradition of New Year's cleaning on December 31st.

Historians remain split on the term’s more recent usage. Some trace “spring cleaning” back to the 1800s when households cleared out the soot and dust left in their homes after the winter weather broke. Others argue the beginning of spring cleaning refers to the time of year when farmers spent time thoroughly cleaning their house and yard during the year.

Whatever the origins, the Frühahrsputz is something embraced in Germany - and now is the perfect time to do it if you haven't already.

Use it like this:

Das Kind blieb zu Hause und half der Familie beim Frühjahrsputz.

The child stayed at home to help their family spring clean.

Achten Sie darauf, dass Sie die richtigen Reinigungsmittel kaufen, bevor Sie mit dem Frühjahrsputz beginnen.

Make sure to buy the right cleaning products before you begin spring cleaning your home.