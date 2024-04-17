family Paywall free
TELL US: How do you raise children in a bilingual home in Germany?
Many foreigners in Germany want their children to grow up in a bilingual or even multilingual home. We want to hear from our readers on how they are doing it and any advice they have.
One topic that foreign parents in Germany consider a lot is the languages their children are learning and speaking.
We are keen to know your experiences of raising a child or children bilingual or with several languages in Germany and what your advice for others is.
Please fill out the form here and we will use some of the responses for a future article.
Comments
See Also
One topic that foreign parents in Germany consider a lot is the languages their children are learning and speaking.
We are keen to know your experiences of raising a child or children bilingual or with several languages in Germany and what your advice for others is.
Please fill out the form here and we will use some of the responses for a future article.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.