Lufthansa suspends flights amid Middle East tension

Advertisement

Lufthansa has suspended until Monday its flights to and from Tel Aviv in Israel, Amman in Jordan, as well as Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan, a spokesman said on Sunday.

Following Iran's unprecedented attack on Israel, the German airline is "constantly monitoring the situation in the Middle East", a spokesman told AFP. Flights to and from Beirut and Tehran will remain suspended until at least April 18th, as announced on Friday, he said.

This follows news earlier in weekend that the German flagship carrier would stop using Iranian airspace amid the escalating tension in the region. Its subsidiary Austrian Airlines soon followed suit.

READ ALSO: Germany's Lufthansa and Austrian Airlines stop using Iran airspace

The move comes after Iran blamed arch-foe Israel for a strike in Syria this month that killed two Iranian generals. These latest cancellations follow retaliatory strikes from Iran overnight.

Israel announced the reopening of its airspace on Sunday morning, along with its neighbours Jordan and Lebanon, and Iraq, which borders Iran.