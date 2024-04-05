Advertisement

Germany in Focus

PODCAST: Can Germany's trains run on time, Spargelzeit begins and how happy are Germans?

The Local Germany
The Local Germany - [email protected]
Published: 5 Apr, 2024 CET. Updated: Fri 5 Apr 2024 09:26 CET
PODCAST: Can Germany's trains run on time, Spargelzeit begins and how happy are Germans?
Germany in Focus. A podcast by The Local.

This week we get into the German football team's strip controversies, plans to improve train punctuality (and other train news), the start of asparagus season, a survey looking at happiness levels in Germany and tax deadlines.

In this episode, Rachel Loxton is joined by journalists Aaron Burnett and Paul Krantz. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards. 

