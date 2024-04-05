Germany in Focus Paywall free
PODCAST: Can Germany's trains run on time, Spargelzeit begins and how happy are Germans?
This week we get into the German football team's strip controversies, plans to improve train punctuality (and other train news), the start of asparagus season, a survey looking at happiness levels in Germany and tax deadlines.
Germany in Focus is made possible by the support of subscribers to The Local - find out more here about becoming a member.
You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:
- Germany in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Germany in Focus on Spotify
- Germany in Focus on Google Podcasts
In this episode, Rachel Loxton is joined by journalists Aaron Burnett and Paul Krantz. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards.
Here are some links to the stories we talk about:
German national football team's strip controversies:
Can German trains improve their punctuality:
Germany's Deutschlandticket offer for students:
Night trains:
Asparagus season begins in Germany:
How happy are Germans?
Tax deadlines in 2024:
What are the 2024 deadlines to submit my tax return in Germany?
Comments
See Also
Germany in Focus is made possible by the support of subscribers to The Local - find out more here about becoming a member.
You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:
- Germany in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Germany in Focus on Spotify
- Germany in Focus on Google Podcasts
In this episode, Rachel Loxton is joined by journalists Aaron Burnett and Paul Krantz. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards.
Here are some links to the stories we talk about:
German national football team's strip controversies:
Can German trains improve their punctuality:
Germany's Deutschlandticket offer for students:
Night trains:
Asparagus season begins in Germany:
How happy are Germans?
Tax deadlines in 2024:
What are the 2024 deadlines to submit my tax return in Germany?
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.