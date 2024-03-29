Advertisement

Germany in Focus Paywall free

PODCAST: Germany's citizenship test shake-up explained and the Holocaust-era film winning Oscars

The Local Germany
The Local Germany - [email protected]
Published: 29 Mar, 2024 CET. Updated: Fri 29 Mar 2024 08:37 CET
PODCAST: Germany's citizenship test shake-up explained and the Holocaust-era film winning Oscars
Germany in Focus. A podcast by The Local. Image: The Local

This week we get into the important date to know about Germany's citizenship law, how the citizenship test is being shaken up, Elterngeld and other changes this April, cannabis vocabulary and we look into The Zone of Interest and Germany's remembrance culture.

Advertisement

Germany in Focus is made possible by the support of subscribers to The Local - find out more here about becoming a member.

You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:

In this episode, Rachel Loxton is joined by journalists Rachel Stern and Imogen Goodman. Our guest this week is historian and tour guide Jonny Whitlam. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards. 

Here are some links to the stories we talk about:

Germany's citizenship law passes final hurdle and why the citizenship test is being shaken up:

Changes residents should know in April: 

Cannabis possession becomes legal in Germany plus vocab to know:

Germany's culture of remembrance: 

More

#Germany in Focus

Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also