Germany in Focus Paywall free
PODCAST: Germany's citizenship test shake-up explained and the Holocaust-era film winning Oscars
This week we get into the important date to know about Germany's citizenship law, how the citizenship test is being shaken up, Elterngeld and other changes this April, cannabis vocabulary and we look into The Zone of Interest and Germany's remembrance culture.
Germany in Focus is made possible by the support of subscribers to The Local - find out more here about becoming a member.
You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:
- Germany in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Germany in Focus on Spotify
- Germany in Focus on Google Podcasts
In this episode, Rachel Loxton is joined by journalists Rachel Stern and Imogen Goodman. Our guest this week is historian and tour guide Jonny Whitlam. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards.
Here are some links to the stories we talk about:
Germany's citizenship law passes final hurdle and why the citizenship test is being shaken up:
- Elation and worry as Germany's citizenship law passes final hurdle
- Why Germany is shaking up citizenship test questions
- The new questions being added to Germany's citizenship test
Changes residents should know in April:
Cannabis possession becomes legal in Germany plus vocab to know:
- What to know about Germany's partial legalisation of cannabis
- German word of the day - Kiffen
- German word of the day - Bubatz
Germany's culture of remembrance:
Comments
See Also
Germany in Focus is made possible by the support of subscribers to The Local - find out more here about becoming a member.
You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:
- Germany in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Germany in Focus on Spotify
- Germany in Focus on Google Podcasts
In this episode, Rachel Loxton is joined by journalists Rachel Stern and Imogen Goodman. Our guest this week is historian and tour guide Jonny Whitlam. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards.
Here are some links to the stories we talk about:
Germany's citizenship law passes final hurdle and why the citizenship test is being shaken up:
- Elation and worry as Germany's citizenship law passes final hurdle
- Why Germany is shaking up citizenship test questions
- The new questions being added to Germany's citizenship test
Changes residents should know in April:
Cannabis possession becomes legal in Germany plus vocab to know:
- What to know about Germany's partial legalisation of cannabis
- German word of the day - Kiffen
- German word of the day - Bubatz
Germany's culture of remembrance:
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.