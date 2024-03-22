Germany in Focus Paywall free
PODCAST: What makes Berlin's techno scene so unique and how will Germany vote in EU elections?
This week we get into what the EU elections mean for Germany (and Europe) plus how to vote, why Berlin's techno scene is a UNESCO cultural icon, how climate change is hitting German ski resorts and what to expect in Germany at Easter.
Germany in Focus is made possible by the support of subscribers to The Local - find out more here about becoming a member.
You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:
- Germany in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Germany in Focus on Spotify
- Germany in Focus on Google Podcasts
In this episode, Rachel Loxton is joined by journalists Aaron Burnett and Paul Krantz. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards.
Here are some links to the stories we talk about:
Latest update on German citizenship law:
What the European elections mean for Germany:
- What's at stake in Germany's European election vote?
- How to register to vote in Germany at the European elections
Why Berlin's techno scene has been given cultural icon status:
What does the future hold for skiing in Germany?
- How the climate crisis is changing Germany's ski resorts
- The ski destinations you can reach by train from Germany
Easter in Germany:
Comments
