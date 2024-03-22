PODCAST: What makes Berlin's techno scene so unique and how will Germany vote in EU elections?

Advertisement

Germany in Focus is made possible by the support of subscribers to The Local - find out more here about becoming a member.

You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:

In this episode, Rachel Loxton is joined by journalists Aaron Burnett and Paul Krantz. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards.

Here are some links to the stories we talk about:

Latest update on German citizenship law:

What the European elections mean for Germany:

Why Berlin's techno scene has been given cultural icon status:

What does the future hold for skiing in Germany?

Easter in Germany: