PODCAST: What makes Berlin's techno scene so unique and how will Germany vote in EU elections?

The Local Germany
The Local Germany - [email protected]
Published: 22 Mar, 2024 CET. Updated: Fri 22 Mar 2024 08:57 CET
PODCAST: What makes Berlin's techno scene so unique and how will Germany vote in EU elections?
Germany in Focus. A podcast by The Local. Image: The Local

This week we get into what the EU elections mean for Germany (and Europe) plus how to vote, why Berlin's techno scene is a UNESCO cultural icon, how climate change is hitting German ski resorts and what to expect in Germany at Easter.

In this episode, Rachel Loxton is joined by journalists Aaron Burnett and Paul KrantzOur sound engineer is Rhys Edwards. 

Here are some links to the stories we talk about:

Latest update on German citizenship law:

What the European elections mean for Germany: 

Why Berlin's techno scene has been given cultural icon status:

What does the future hold for skiing in Germany?

Easter in Germany:

More

