PODCAST: Why a German town is taking on Tesla and will strikes ruin the Easter holidays?
This week we look at whether we'll see strikes at Easter, the German city with a public lighting display for Ramadan, why there's a delay in the dual citizenship law passing the final hurdle, Berlin's citizenship bureaucracy nightmare and the German community protesting against Tesla.
Germany in Focus is made possible by the generous support of subscribers to The Local - find out more here about becoming a member.
You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:
- Germany in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Germany in Focus on Spotify
- Germany in Focus on Google Podcasts
In this episode, host Rachel Loxton is joined by panellists Imogen Goodman and Paul Krantz. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards. We are also joined by economist Friedhelm Pfeiffer, a senior researcher at the European Centre for Economic Research based in Mannheim.
Here are some links to stories we talk about today:
Why a German city has launched a public light display for Ramadan:
What's going on with strikes in Germany and can we expect disruption over Easter?
Update on the dual citizenship law and why foreign nationals are protesting against Berlin’s slow bureaucracy:
- Has Germany's upcoming dual citizenship law been delayed again?
- Foreigners in Berlin furious over German citizenship delays
The protests against US car company Tesla's expansion in Brandenburg:
Comments
See Also
Germany in Focus is made possible by the generous support of subscribers to The Local - find out more here about becoming a member.
You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:
- Germany in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Germany in Focus on Spotify
- Germany in Focus on Google Podcasts
In this episode, host Rachel Loxton is joined by panellists Imogen Goodman and Paul Krantz. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards. We are also joined by economist Friedhelm Pfeiffer, a senior researcher at the European Centre for Economic Research based in Mannheim.
Here are some links to stories we talk about today:
Why a German city has launched a public light display for Ramadan:
What's going on with strikes in Germany and can we expect disruption over Easter?
Update on the dual citizenship law and why foreign nationals are protesting against Berlin’s slow bureaucracy:
- Has Germany's upcoming dual citizenship law been delayed again?
- Foreigners in Berlin furious over German citizenship delays
The protests against US car company Tesla's expansion in Brandenburg:
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.