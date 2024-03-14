How to register in Germany to vote in the 2024 European elections

Advertisement

German and EU citizens over the age of 16 can cast their vote on June 9th. This includes dual citizens who are nationals of either Germany or any other EU country. To vote in the elections, you must also be a resident in Germany and have resided in the EU for at least three months.

Citizens of non-EU countries like the UK and US cannot vote.

How can I check if I’m eligible?

EU citizens who wish to vote in Germany must apply to be entered in the electoral roll for their first vote in a European election in Germany. They will automatically be re-registered for future elections. The application must be received by the municipality at the place of residence by May 19th to be included.

What’s at stake?

Voters in Germany will elect 96 parliament members to the European Parliament. The elected parliament members will serve for a five-year term.

Who can I vote for?

Political parties and associations can nominate candidates to be added to Land lists . Independent candidates can not run in European elections in Germany.

Is there a deadline to register?

Yes, German and European citizens must be registered in the resident’s registration office at least 42 days before an election. If your primary residence is in Germany you will automatically be registered on the voters’ register of your place of residence. You must request to be included in the voters’ register if you are a German citizen voting abroad.

Where will I vote?

Those registered to vote will receive an election notification by the 21st day before the vote. The notification will include information of where German and EU citizens can cast their vote. If you do not receive the notification by this date, you should reach out to the municipal authority immediately.

You can also vote by mail in Germany, but to do so you must apply to your municipality for a polling card. Online voting is not possible in Germany.

What documents do I need to bring to the polling station?

Voters should be prepared with their election notification documents. You will need to show your identity card and / or passport if you forget to bring your notification to the polling place.