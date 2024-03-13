Spring to arrive in Germany with temperatures of up to 21C

Advertisement

Whether it’s the pink cherry blossom trees which have started to bloom, lighter evenings or people walking around with ice cream cones, the signs of springs have already started to show around Germany in March.

Now the weather is also catching up: following rain storms on Wednesday, the mercury is expected to reach at least 20C in many parts of the Bundesrepublik on Thursday.

First there’s some damper news: On Wednesday, Germany - in particular the southwest - is expected to be hit by the storms. In the Black Forest, 30 to 40 litres per square metre will fall by midday, according to the German Weather Service (DWD).

In the Alps, light snowfall will set in above 1,000 to 1,200 metres, with fresh snowfall of around five centimetres expected.

The rain will ease by the following morning, but it will remain cloudy.

Up to 21C on Thursday

On Thursday, after the morning the fog disappears, people can look forward to a sunny and dry day - especially in the south and western parts of Germany.

Temperatures will rise to a pleasant 14 to 21C degrees, with the highest values on the Upper Rhine.

In mountainous areas and by the sea, it will remain somewhat cooler at 10C to 14C.

Friday will be characterised by changeable weather: there will be sunny spells as well as rain showers, which will spread from the west and may be heavy in places - including thunderstorms.

Temperatures will be between 14C and 18C degrees, and in the Lausitz region in eastern Germany it could even reach a warm 20 degrees.

Warmer weeks

While this Sunday could still see some single digit temperatures in northern parts of Germany - such as 9C in Berlin and Hamburg - the coming week is set to experience continually warmer weather, remaining at 14C and higher.

The first day of spring officially begins this year with the Spring Equinox on March 19th. The days will become even lighter in Germany after Daylight Savings Time, which this year takes place in the early hours of Easter Sunday, or March 31st.

