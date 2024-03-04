Today in Germany: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Hunt for Baader-Meinhof fugitives intensifies in Berlin



German police on Sunday seized a trailer in Berlin believed to be home to one of two members of the far-left militant Baader-Meinhof gang, who have been on the run for more than 30 years.

Police have been seeking Ernst-Volker Staub, 69, and Burkhard Garweg, 55, from the radical anti-capitalist group also known as the Red Army Faction (RAF).

The search for the two men intensified in the last days, after last Monday's arrest of Daniela Klette, 65, the third member of the long-sought-after trio from RAF that carried out several bombings, kidnappings and killings that traumatised Germany in the 1970s and 1980s.

In an operation that lasted several hours, police raided a site in east Berlin where several trailers were parked.

During the search of the premises, "the suspected accommodation of Burkhard Garweg was, with high likelihood, found", said a police spokesman, adding that the mobile home was impounded.

Police also briefly detained 10 people and released them after establishing they were not the two fugitives.

Germany accuses Putin of seeking to 'destabilise' with wiretap

Germany on Sunday accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of trying to sow disunity with the wiretap leak of a confidential German army discussion on the Ukraine war, at a time when Berlin is under pressure to supply the Taurus missile to Kyiv. A 38-minute recording of the talks was posted online late Friday on Russian social media, with the participants discussing the possible use of German-made Taurus missiles and their potential impact.

"It is about using this recording to destabilise and unsettle us," said German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, adding that he "hoped that Putin will not succeed". Advertisement The discussions also covered the use of long-range missiles provided to Kyiv by France and Britain.

Pistorius said he was not aware of any further leaks at the army and added that he would await the result of a military probe into the case before drawing any conclusions.

Number of non-German doctors practising in Germany reaches all-time high

At the end of last year, there were 63,763 doctors in Germany without a German passport, according to new statistics from the German Medical Association. According to the figures, the number has doubled since 2013, when around 30,000 non-German doctors were practicising in the country. In 1993, there were only around 10,000 foreign doctors. According to the statistics, most doctors without a German passport come from EU countries or other European countries as well as from countries in the Middle East. The most common countries of origin are Syria (6,120), Romania (4,668), Austria (2,993), Greece (2,943), Russia (2,941) and Turkey (2,628). READ ALSO: The changes to Germany's immigration rules in March 2024 Advertisement

Traffic blocked as hundreds attend opening of footballer’s new kebab shop in Berlin

Hundreds of fans waited outside German footballer Lukas Podolski's new kebab shop in Berlin-Kreuzberg early on Sunday afternoon before the official opening at 4pm.

At times, the queue was 100 metres long and by lunchtime it was so full that the police were called. With over 300 people waiting, some since 4 am, oncoming traffic was blocked, reported Bild

A "Poldi-Döner" to go costs € 7.50 at the new eatery, making it cheaper than the Döners at Podolski's shops in the Rhine region where it goes for € 7.90.

5,000 gather to protest far right in Ruhrgebiet

Thousands of people formed a human chain in Bochum and Herne in an action against right-wing extremism, and to set an example for diversity and cohesion.

Under the motto "Side by side for democracy and humanity", a reported 5,000 people lined up and formed a kilometre-long queue.

The chain was supposed to connect the two town halls of Bochum and Herne and be around seven kilometres long. Bochum's Lord Mayor Thomas Eiskirch and his counterpart from Herne, Frank Dudda (both SPD), also took part in the action.

"Right-wing extremist tendencies have no place here. Bochum belongs to all the people who live here," Eiskirch said in a press release.