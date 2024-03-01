Which of Germany's hospitals are among the 'world's best' in 2024?

Advertisement

A total of 22 of Germany’s hospitals made it onto ‘the world’s best’ list, as reported by Newsweek with data provided by Statista. Additionally, Germany had 10 hospitals in the top 100, and six in the top 50.

Berlin's world-renowned Charité Hospital was the only German clinic ranked in the top 10 worldwide, snagging the 6th spot.

The top hospital was the the US state of Minnesota's Mayo Clinic in Rochester, with second position going to the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio. Landing in third position was Toronto General, University Health Network in Canada.

The 2024 list of best hospitals includes 250 hospitals, which ranked highest out of 2,400 hospitals from 30 countries that were evaluated. According to Newsweek, rankings were based on an online survey of 85,000 medical experts, public data from patient surveys, patient to doctor ratios, and other relevant metrics.

Germany has long held a positive reputation for the quality of its healthcare, so it’s not surprising that a number of its hospitals made the list.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Germany ranks among ‘the nations with the most responsive health systems’.

A 2020 ‘Health system review’ published by PubMed, notes that the German health care system offers “good infrastructure with a dense network of ambulatory care physicians and hospitals”.

However, the study also noted that, as of 2018, Germany had the highest per capita spending on its medical system in the EU, and that “there are signs that there is room for improvement in how the system allocates resources”.

Read Also: 10 key things you need to know about healthcare in Germany

Additionally, the nation is suffering from a shortage of doctors, nurses and medical personnel – an issue that medical clinics across the country cited last October when they closed in protest.

Of the 22 German hospitals that made it onto ‘the world’s best’ list, only two are found in former East German states – Universitätsklinikum Carl Gustav Carus Dresden ranked 99th, and Universitätsklinikum Leipzig ranked 238th.

This seems to suggest that the country’s ‘phantom’ border may still have an effect on the quality of healthcare facilities available in former Eastern versus former Western states, where the nation's top facilities tend to be clustered in former Western regions.

Advertisement

Here are the six German hospitals that ranked among the world’s top 50:

Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin (6th)

Berlin’s Charité is one of the largest university hospitals in Europe. Home to the joint medical faculty of Freie Universität Berlin and Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin, more than half of the German Nobel Laureates in Medicine and Physiology came from here, including Emil von Behring, Robert Koch and Paul Ehrlich.

Universitätsklinikum Heidelberg (15th)

Connected to Germany’s oldest university, the medical faculty of Heidelberg continues more than 630 years of tradition, while simultaneously funding and supporting innovative research, nationally and internationally.

LMU Klinikum (26th)

Split between two Munich campuses, Campus Großhadern and Campus Innenstadt, the LMU clinic treats 500,000 patients each year. It’s comprised of 28 specialist clinics, 13 institutes and seven departments, as well as the 53 interdisciplinary centres.

Klinikum rechts der Isar der Technischen Universität München (27th)

The Technical University of Munich’s hospital in the heart of the city operates with the understanding that “knowledge creates healing”. Additionally, the hospital offers information in English on its website, noting that international patients are welcome at its “University Hospital rechts der Isar” (campus located on the right of the Isar river).

A senior physician and infectiologist seen at the University Hospital rechts der Isar of the Technical University of Munich. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/Klinikum rechts der Isar | Falk Heller

Medizinische Hochschule Hannover (39th)

Responding to the hospital’s ranking on the 'World's Best Hospitals' list, President Professor Dr. Michael Manns said: "We would like to thank our dedicated employees who work as a team for the well-being of our patients."

Advertisement

The research hospital also says on its website that it networks locally, regionally and globally to bring the best professionals to its patient care, clinical trials and teaching.

Universitätsklinikum Hamburg-Eppendorf (48th)

This Hamburg hospital employs 14,900 employees, and claims to be one of the most modern clinics in Europe. As part of its ‘Future Plan 2050’, the clinic has developed a long-term strategy with a focus on digitalisation and improving individualised precision medicine.

Read Also: What to know about Germany's new digital healthcare law

Find Newsweek’s full ‘World's Best Hospitals 2024’ list here.