Where in Germany passengers are most affected by Friday's public transport strikes

Trade union Verdi suggests that collective bargaining for public transportation workers has stalled, which is why they, and other local drivers’ unions, have called warning strikes in several federal states.

Friday’s strikes are expected to have drastic effects for local transportation passengers. According to Verdi, 90,000 employees from more than 130 municipal transportation companies have been called to strike.

But impacts will vary greatly between regions. In many federal states, the warning strike started Friday morning, with buses, trams and subways stopped in many places.

Where are strikes being felt the most this Friday?

Residents of North-Rhine-Westphalia are likely to face significant transportation disruptions, as about one-third of all striking companies are based there. Nearly all of the region’s major public transport companies are on strike, including: KVB (Cologne), Rheinbahn (Düsseldorf), DSW21 (Dortmund), and Stadtwerke Münster and moBiel (Bielefeld).

Additionally, parts of Lower Saxony, Berlin, Brandenburg, Baden-Württemberg, Rhineland-Palatinate, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia are all affected.

Buses and trams have also come to a standstill in Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein. A statement from Hamburger Hochbahn (HVV) and the Verkehrsbetriebe Hamburg-Holstein (VHH) warned customers that all buses and trains will remain in depots.

Friday’s walkout is also expected to be felt in Hesse, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Bremen.

What transport is still running?

In some places S-Bahn trains or regional buses are still running, especially those that are not operated by municipal companies that are being targeted by workers.

In Berlin and Frankfurt am Main, S-Bahn trains continue to operate. Frankfurt’s city bus company (VGF) also stated on its website that its buses are still expected to run.

Deutsche Bahn’s regional and long-distance trains are running on their usual timetable. So passengers taking longer journeys with DB should not be prevented from travelling.

The state of Bavaria is also free of strikes this week, and in Saarland strikes have reportedly been called off after employers and Verdi managed to reach a new collective agreement on Wednesday.

As reported by Tagesshau, the agreement reached with Saar Municipal Employers' Association (KAV Saar) provides inflation compensation bonuses of €1,000 as well as “a Saturday supplement and sickness benefit subsidy”, among other things.

Why is the public transportation strike culminating in a climate strike?

Verdi’s demands are primarily concerned with improving the working conditions for transportation workers – for example, by shortening the work week, increasing the number of paid holiday days, or allowing for more sufficient break times.

But Verdi has gained the support from the climate group Fridays For Future (FFF), which is joining with Verdi organisers to lead demonstrations in around 100 cities on Friday.

“Whether we live in the city or in the countryside, we all need a public transport system that we can rely on. Without a socially just transport turnaround, there can be no effective climate protection,” Fridays for Future explained in a statement on their website.

They added that, “There are too few bus drivers because the working conditions are poor,” which is why they are joining forces to ensure a “livable future with reliable public transport”.

Mathias Kurreck, a BVG bus driver and Verdi union member told The Local: “If we don't manage to support the transport transition now, we will not have local transport in the future that can convince people to switch from cars.”

He added that “We have a strong partner with Fridays for Future and we drive together,” referencing the movement’s campaign slogan ‘Wir Fahren Zusammen’.

“If you don't have any plans on March 1st, 2024, you are warmly invited to come by to show your support for public transport, solidarity and unity,” he said.