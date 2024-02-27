German word of the day: Sicher

Advertisement

Why do I need to know sicher?

This helpful German word is used in a huge range of everyday contexts, from expressing your certainty to discussing your safety.

What does it mean?

Sicher (pronounced like this) has a variety of meanings: understanding which one applies involves becoming sensitive to the context.

You've probably heard the word used to mean "sure" or "certain". If you ask someone for directions on the street and they tell you, "Ich bin mir nicht sicher", you may need to ask someone else, as this person isn't sure. On the other hand, if someone gives you directions but you're convinced they're leading you in the wrong direction, you may want to double check by asking, "Bist du dir sicher?", meaning, "Are you sure?".

In a similar vein, you can add sicher to any statement you make to emphasise your certainty and reinforce your point. For example, if a friend is worrying about their performance in an exam, you could tell them: "Du hast die Prüfung sicher bestanden", which would roughly translate as: "I'm sure you've passed the exam".

Of course, if you've made a good investment recently, you can also look forward to "sichere Gewinne", or assured profits, sometime in the near future.

Just like in English, sicher can normally be used interchangeably with "sicherlich", which translates as "surely" and also expresses a feeling of certainty.

Another common translation of the word sicher is "safe" or "secure", which can relate either to literal safety, or a feeling of comfort and security. For instance, "Ich fühle mich sicher zuhause" would express a feeling of safety and security (Sicherheit) in your own home, while "Er fährt sicher" would mean: "He drives safely".

You may have also heard the phrase, "gesichert rechtsextrem" when it comes to discussions of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) and other extreme forces in German politics.

If this sounds legalistic, it's because it is: "gesichtert rechtsextreme", or confirmed far-right, is a term used by officials who have gathered enough evidence about a party or its members to brand it an extremist organisation and track its activity in the name of national security.

How do I know which meaning of sicher applies?

Though you'll often need to rely on context in order to understand how the word sicher is being used, there are some easy ways to tell.

When you hear it used as a reflexive adverb along with the dative, i.e. "Ich bin mir sicher" it always means: "I'm sure", whereas "Ich fühle mich sicher" (with accusative) would describe feeling safe or secure.

If there's no reflexive pronoun (i.e. mir oder mich) the meaning ist more ambiguous. For example, saying: "Meine Tasche ist sicher im Büro" could mean both "My bag is safe in the office" and "I'm sure my bag is in the office." In most of these cases, though, you'll have a bit more context to go on, so you can normally work out what someone is trying to tell you.

Use it like this:

Sind sie sicher an ihrem Ziel gekommen?

Have they arrived safely at their destination?

Du wirst den Job bekommen - da bin ich mir sicher!

You'll get the job - I'm sure of it!