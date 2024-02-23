PODCAST: Germany’s invisible border and what’s the job outlook for foreign residents?
This week we talk about a court ruling in Berlin that could affect the rental market, Germany's 'phantom' border, a new right-wing party, why so many people are taking later retirement and what the job market is like in Germany, especially for foreign residents.
Germany in Focus made possible by the generous support of subscribers to The Local - find out more here about becoming a member.
Our sponsor for this episode is US tax specialist BrightTax.
You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:
- Germany in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Germany in Focus on Spotify
- Germany in Focus on Google Podcasts
In this episode, host Rachel Loxton is joined by panelists Paul Krantz and Rachel Stern. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards. We are also joined by career coach Kevin Kocher from Immigrant Spirit.
Here are links to some of the stories we talk about:
Berlin's ruling on illegal holiday lets and Airbnbs:
Germany's invisible border between east and west:
The new WerteUnion right wing party and why its founder is controversial:
Why are people in Germany retiring later in life?
What's the outlook for jobs in Germany, especially for foreign residents?
- Which German companies are planning to cut jobs?
- What's the outlook for the German job market in 2024
- How foreign jobseekers in Germany can maximise their changes in 2024
Comments
See Also
Germany in Focus made possible by the generous support of subscribers to The Local - find out more here about becoming a member.
Our sponsor for this episode is US tax specialist BrightTax.
You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:
- Germany in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Germany in Focus on Spotify
- Germany in Focus on Google Podcasts
In this episode, host Rachel Loxton is joined by panelists Paul Krantz and Rachel Stern. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards. We are also joined by career coach Kevin Kocher from Immigrant Spirit.
Here are links to some of the stories we talk about:
Berlin's ruling on illegal holiday lets and Airbnbs:
Germany's invisible border between east and west:
The new WerteUnion right wing party and why its founder is controversial:
Why are people in Germany retiring later in life?
What's the outlook for jobs in Germany, especially for foreign residents?
- Which German companies are planning to cut jobs?
- What's the outlook for the German job market in 2024
- How foreign jobseekers in Germany can maximise their changes in 2024
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.